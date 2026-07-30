Manchester City are prepared to make things a bit more difficult for Real Madrid in their pursuit of talismanic midfielder Rodri, even though he is keen on a Santiago Bernabeu switch.

The 30-year-old swapped Atletico Madrid for Man City in 2019, and since then, he has earned legendary status at the Etihad.

The Spaniard has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three Carabao Cups, the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup in a glittering spell.

The 2026 World Cup winner also claimed the coveted Ballon d’Or crown in 2024, edging out Madrid’s Vinicius Junior in a hotly-debated edition of the award.

Less than two years on from Los Blancos boycotting the ceremony and getting into a war of words with Rodri over the accolade, the defensive midfielder could be heading to the Spanish giants this summer.

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A few months before Rodri entered the final year of his Man City contract, the 6ft 3in player did open the door to a Madrid move.

He told Spanish media in late March, “There have been many players who’ve gone down that path. Not immediately, but over time. For me, you can’t turn down the best clubs in the world.

“I’ve got a year left on my contract; the time will come when we’ll have to sit down and talk.”

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Madrid’s pursuit of the Spanish international, who is currently recovering from back surgery.

Man City want Rodri bidding war

The transfer expert stated that while Los Blancos are prepared to pay around £43m (€50m) for Rodri’s services, Man City want to get a bigger fee for him.

The Cityzens are said to be hoping for a bidding war but ultimately, they may be beholden to the wishes of the Spaniard.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel, “We’ll keep you posted on the Rodri situation for sure, because Real Madrid and Manchester City are talking again today (Thursday) after they started yesterday (Wednesday).

“So there is an active conversation for the Rodri deal. Don’t forget that Real Madrid indicated they are prepared to pay around €50m. City are likely to ask more. And City still hope more clubs could join the race for Rodri. But the player is going to make the difference in this story.”

Before Madrid took a big step towards signing Rodri, Man City were trying to recruit Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi. The 18-year-old had an excellent World Cup for Morocco and that has intensified Man City’s efforts to sign the young midfielder.

The teenager could cost around £85m and Romano adds that Man City are confident a deal can be struck soon.

He added, “And then on the other side, Bouaddi. Manchester City are going very strong for Bouaddi. It’s something I’ve been reporting for days. The player is ready to give his green light to the Manchester City project. Now also club to club, they are getting closer.

“Manchester City are very confident to have the here we go for Bouaddi quite soon and will be an excellent signing, one of the best talents in his position around the world.”