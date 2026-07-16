Romano reveals all on England sacking Thomas Tuchel amid social media frenzy

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Football Association have no intention of sacking Thomas Tuchel following the nature of the World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina.

Having taken the lead through Anthony Gordon, England went on the complete defensive after the second-half hydration break, with Ezri Konsa brought on to form part of a back five.

That allowed Argentina to completely dominate possession and eventually find an equaliser through Enzo Fernandez, before Lautaro Martinez eventually headed in a late winner.

A social media backlash then followed as Tuchel‘s substitutions and tactics were blamed for England‘s collapse, with the German explaining his reasoning for his decisions after the match.

READ: ‘Coward’ Tuchel should face England sack for that one substitution alone

And, speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano gave an update on the German’s future with the Three Lions, stating: “Many questions coming after the game are regarding the future of Thomas Tuchel.

“Tuchel spoke after the game and obviously it was a difficult moment to be eliminated in a World Cup semi-final, when you had the possibility to feel the World Cup final.

“Obviously its’ never easy to have that kind of interview but Thomas Tuchel is very confident about the job he did and the feeling he had about the squad.

“The message coming from those close to the English federation after the game between England and Argentina is that, despite the disappointment to go out of a World Cup in a semi-final, and despite the criticism on social media, with so many fans not happy with Thomas Tuchel – the message coming from the FA is that they want to continue with Tuchel.

“They will speak to Tuchel in the next days and they will tell him that they want him to continue. They want him to stay and be part of the long-term project with the English national team.

“Then we have to see, it’s always up to the manager to decide. But in this case, the position of the federation is very strong, very clear – so total trust in Thomas Tuchel.”

O’Hara calls for immediate Tuchel sack

Meanwhile, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara thinks Tuchel “cost us [England] the World Cup” and should be shown the door.

Speaking on talkSPORT after the game, an irate O’Hara ranted: “You’re playing against Argentina. You can’t sit off for 25 minutes against Argentina!

“He absolutely bottled it. Thomas Tuchel’s cost us the World Cup – he cost us the World Cup!

“We’re 1-0 up. Played well first off, alright cagey affair. We go 1-0 up – be brave, be brave Thomas. This is what we brought you in for – we brought you in for this moment.

READ MORE: PL manager ready to leave club to replace Tuchel as FA told ‘get him out’ – ‘it’s a disgrace’

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on England 1-2 Argentina: Tuchel sack, ‘no regrets’ and a Southgate World Cup semi exit

“We got rid of [Gareth] Southgate because he bottled it, because he wasn’t brave. We brought you in for now to make that decision.

“It’s the same old England, same old crap, same old guff that I have to watch every tournament that we’re in, and it’s the manager that’s tucked us up again.

“I can’t believe it, it’s a disgrace. He should be sacked, get him out, gone!”