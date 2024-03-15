‘Fact’ Dragusin never ‘got an offer from Bayern’ as new Tottenham man branded ‘arrogant’

Radu Dragusin apparently did not have an offer from Bayern Munich in January

Former Romanian footballer Marcel Raducanu has explained how Radu Dragusin “didn’t get an offer from Bayern” and if he did he was “arrogant” not to accept it.

Dragusin’s future was one of the biggest talking points in a somewhat slow January transfer window across Europe. He was on Tottenham’s radar for a while, with Ange Postecoglou desperate to recruit a new centre-back.

It took a while for them to come to an agreement with Genoa, and as that happened, Bayern Munich reportedly came in with an offer that would see the wages that he would make in north London doubled.

But he turned them down in favour of honouring his agreement with Spurs, a decision his agent revealed himself, stating they were “mind blown” that they’d turned down Bayern.

But former Romanian football Raducanu has revealed he does not believe Bayern put an offer to him at all, and if they did, Dragusin is arrogant for not taking it.

“Let’s be honest! He didn’t have any offers. Bayern, if they want a player, they take him immediately. We’re not discussing it. Those were rumours, hearsay,” Raducanu told Radio Romania Actualitati.

“I know for a fact he didn’t get an offer from Bayern. Or if he did, which I don’t think he did, he’s either arrogant or naive. How can you refuse Bayern? You can’t. It’s impossible, you can’t do that.”

It should not be hard to see why rejecting Bayern could have been the right decision – with a lot of injuries in the Tottenham defence this season, the centre-back likely felt chances would come his way there earlier than at the Allianz.

In any case, Raducanu has detailed how he feels Dragusin rushed his exit from Genoa, as he’d have been better served continuing there until at least the end of the current campaign.

“A lot of teams are waiting for the Euros. I don’t think they rush like Tottenham did with Dragusin. I’m glad he’s playing now and he did well in the last game, but you saw that it took him a few games too, where he was on the sidelines,” Raducanu said.

“He should have stayed at Genoa. It would have been better for him to play as a starter until the end of the season. Then offers come by naturally. I think he was a bit hasty.”

There is some logic behind that – Dragusin did not miss a minute for Genoa in Serie A this season before he left, and he has only featured in four Premier League games for Spurs, each from the bench.

However, he put in a top performance during a 41-minute cameo in the 4-0 win over Aston Villa last time out, which is sure to ensure he gets more minutes going forwards.

He’s already at one of the Premier League’s best sides, so it does not matter where he could have gone had he stayed in Italy for a few more months.

