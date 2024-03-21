Rasmus Hojlund says “it is fake news” that he received a dressing down from his Manchester United team-mates after an interview with a controversial fan account.

The Danish international returned to the starting XI for Sunday’s dramatic FA Cup victory against arch-rivals Liverpool after three weeks out with a muscle injury.

Mark Goldbridge receives death threats

During his time on the sidelines, Hojlund was interviewed by Red Devils fan channel ‘The United Stand‘, which is ran by Mark Goldbridge, who conducted the interview.

This did not go down well with fans, with Goldbridge receiving death threats and told not to come back to Old Trafford.

Responding to the backlash, the media personality said: “I totally understand that football is a passionate and divisive sport, and that people are free to decide and have an opinion on what content they consume.

“However, the pile-on some of our staff were subject to over the weekend was incredibly sad to witness.

“To be threatening people’s lives yet again evidences the vile pack mentality that exists on social media.”

Following the interview, there were reports that Hojlund had annoyed several players in the Manchester United dressing room by speaking to the fan channel.

A report from the United We Stand magazine claimed that Hojlund was ‘oblivious’ to the fact The United Stand would often ‘slaughter United players’ and was ‘built on negativity’.

This confirmed that the Red Devils squad are not fans of Goldbridge and his account, although the former Atalanta forward has revealed that the report that he had angered his team-mates is “definitely not true”.

Rasmus Hojlund: Man Utd report is ‘fake news’

While on international break with Denmark, Hojlund told Danish media: “Nothing has been said to me, so it is fake news.

“I haven’t read anything about it, but it’s definitely not true that I have been told that I can’t do an interview with one fan media or another.”

