The Football365 Friday Quiz is back to help you look busy and pass the time before clocking off for the Euro 2024 quarter-finals weekend…

We’ve always known 365-ers to be a discerning, intelligent sort but it’s time once more to prove it. We’ll test your knowledge of the beautiful game with a different quiz or game each weekday, starting today with the return of the Famous F365 Friday quiz.

Today’s theme: England at the European Championships. The office average: 14/20. For scores over 15, your boss says you can have the rest of the day off. Let us have your scores in the comments.

If you enjoyed that and want more reasons to swerve work, our friends at Planet Football have bloomin’ loads of quizzes. And we’ll have another head-f*** for you on Monday.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 Gareth Southgate has hindered every England player at Euro 2024 and here’s the proof…

👉 England’s starters ranked on likelihood of missing out on Gareth Southgate’s first XI for Switzerland

👉 A step-by-step guide to show Harry Kane has actually scored precisely zero proper goals for England