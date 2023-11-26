‘Fans want to come back’ – Former Tottenham boss praises Postecoglou for ending ‘boring’ spell

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood has praised Ange Postecoglou for making “the fans want to come back” and support the club after a “boring watch” over the past few years.

The last few seasons at Spurs have been rather underwhelming. Indeed, they’ve finished sixth, seventh and eighth in the last four campaigns, narrowly reaching fourth in the other.

That was under Antonio Conte, who looked like he could make up for a poor previous couple of seasons. However, things went sour quickly the following term, leading to his sacking, and Tottenham eventually finishing in their worst position since 2008/09.

Postecoglou picked up the pieces in the summer, and has done a very good job in his first few months at Spurs. They’re currently four points off top spot, and could move within a point in their next game – they were top for a short while before injuries meant for a slip.

Sherwood, who managed the north London club in 2013/14, feels the new boss is making the football at the club fun to watch, and encouraging more support than there’s been in recent years.

“What we have is a manager in Ange Postecoglou who will only play one way,” Sherwood told Premier League Productions.

“He has told us that. He is quite clear in his statements. Play on the front foot. I think he is right when it’s 11 v 11. I have my question marks when you go down to nine men and you want to play on the halfway line.

“I really like it. A cloud has been lifted at Tottenham. It has been boring to watch over the last three or four years, and now it’s not. You have a manager who wants to play on the front foot. The fans want to come back to watch Tottenham.”

Sherwood also feels neutrals are enjoying watching the club, something which he admits generally never happened before Postecoglou’s reign.

“They never had neutral fans Tottenham, ever. I think they have neutral fans now. I think there are people who have a second team and that might be Tottenham now because of Ange Postecoglou,” Sherwood added.

The Tottenham boss will want to ensure he gets his side back towards the top, and does so playing the same football that got them there at the start of the campaign.

READ MORE: One per club: Every Premier League manager’s unexpected gem of the season