‘Fantastic’ Arsenal target mentioned as replacement for Man Utd outcast; ‘no panic’ over Rashford

Fabrizio Romano thinks Wolves star Pedro Neto is a possible replacement for Jadon Sancho, while Manchester United are “not panicking” about Marcus Rashford.

Rashford was one of the standout players in the Premier League last season as he grabbed 17 goals and five assists in 35 appearances.

The forward had previously struggled during the 2021/22 campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick but Erik ten Hag helped to get the best out of him.

Despite this, the England international has made a slow start to this season as he only has two goal involvements in seven Premier League appearances.

Romano is insistent that there is “no panic” at Man Utd over Rashford’s “noticeable dip” in form, even with his body language “not always seeming very positive”.

“Some fans have asked me about Marcus Rashford – he’s had a noticeable dip in form after playing so well last season, and also his body language hasn’t always seemed very positive,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Obviously it’s not been an easy start to the season for Manchester United in general, and we tend to notice more when it’s a star player like Rashford not performing, but from what I’m hearing from everyone close to the player and the club, he is trying his best, and it’s felt that it is just a matter of time before we see him back to his best level.

“There is no panic, no alert, from those with an understanding of how things are looking in United training sessions. It’s not an easy moment for him or the club in general, but everyone is calm and patient, and the expectation is that Rashford will be back to being the player we’ve come to know before too long.

“Remember as well that United have so many injuries at the moment, almost nothing is going for them so I think it’s normal that this can have an impact on how the rest of the team plays, including Rashford.”

Romano has also confirmed that “there’s no significant update” about Sancho, but he has brought up Arsenal target Neto as a potential target following his stunning start to this season.

“Just one final point on Man United and Jadon Sancho – at the moment there is no significant update to report, and I’m not aware of any decision on a potential new winger signing in January,” Romano added.

“There are many good opportunities around such as Pedro Neto who I’ve already mentioned and who is a fantastic player, but it’s absolutely not sure or guaranteed that Man United will spend big money in January.”

