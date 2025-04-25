According to reports, Leeds United have a ‘three-man shortlist’ of potential replacements for Daniel Farke, including Jose Mourinho.

Earlier this week, a report revealed Leeds are considering parting ways with Farke ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Under Farke, Leeds missed out on promotion as they failed in the play-offs after finishing below Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the race for the automatic places.

The West Yorkshire side have got over the line at the second time of asking, securing promotion with two games to spare via their 6-0 win against Stoke City on Easter Monday.

Despite this, Leeds United are plotting a change in the dugout amid concerns with Farke’s record in the Premier League after he previously suffered relegation with Norwich City.

READ: Ten-man Leeds shortlist to replace Farke features Mourinho and Chelsea, Man City prospects



It remains to be seen whether Leeds United will pull the trigger, but they are linked with potential replacements ahead of the summer.

A new report from Football Insider claims Mourinho is on their ‘three-man shortlist’ with owners ‘tempted’ to make a ‘shock’ manager change.

Steven Gerrard and Lee Carsley are also reportedly on Leeds United’s ‘shortlist’. The report explains.

‘A shortlist has been drawn up behind the scenes, with a number of options considered should they decide to swoop for a new boss this summer. ‘Legendary boss Mourinho is seen as a “box-office” target for the Elland Road club, and has never hidden his desire to return to English football.’

MORE LEEDS UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Five next move options for Ange Postecoglou post-Tottenham exit include Leeds United

👉 How Leeds and Burnley can survive: sack Parker, risk transfer points deduction and sign Eriksen

👉 Why Burnley and Leeds might consider sacking Parker and Farke after promotion

‘Gerrard, meanwhile, has been out of work since leaving Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq in January and is now searching for a new opportunity. ‘Lastly, Carlsey’s spell as England interim manager has placed him on the radar of a number of English sides and he remains very highly-rated within the game. ‘As things stand, though, Leeds are leaning towards sticking with Farke and any talk about potential managerial appointments is still in the early stages.’

Ex-Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown has explained why his former club would be “crazy” not to consider replacing Farke.

“{Leeds] may go for someone with a proven track record and that’s the reason why we’re talking about this, so we will have to see if they offer him a new contract and get behind him or whether it’s time to say goodbye,” Brown said.

“He would be on the wanted list for many teams if he was to leave Leeds United, but this is purely speculation, so we have to be very, very careful.”

“We need to consider now that the teams that have gone up have come straight back down.

“I think you have to consider it, you’d be crazy not to when you’ve got a big investment, but we’re not taking anything away from the job he’s done and what he could achieve going forward, but you have to consider your options.”