Anthony Gordon would probably run – very fast – back to Merseyside if Liverpool seek more pace, with the Newcastle star fourth among the Premier League’s fastest players…

Despite his denial, the England winger has been heavily linked with the Reds, with Arne Slot speaking in December of his desire to add more pace to his team.

Gordon certainly fits that bill, ranking fourth among the Premier League’s fastest players, according to our friends at Gradient Sports.

To gauge the quickest player, Gradient records the average of each player’s top five observed maximum one-second speeds (km/h).

Here are the top 10 in the Premier League…

10) Alex Jimenez (Bournemouth) – 34.47km/h

The players from 11th to 20th that Jimenez pipped at the post to make the top 10: Joe Rodon, William Osula, Wilson Odobert, Yankubah Minteh, Maxence Lacroix, Benjamin Sesko, Micky van de Ven, Dominik Szoboszlai, Crysencio Summerville and Loum Tchaouna.

9) Jean-Clair Todibo (West Ham United) – 34.49km/h

The 26-year-old reached 35.71km/h against Chelsea in August. That was in the days of Graham Potter, so it’s safe to assume Todibo was running back towards his own goal.

8) Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) – 34.52km/h

Having slipped down the ladder, Spence will have to be bloody quick if he is to make the plane for the World Cup. Which might be a pleasant detour en route to the Championship and an assignment with Burnley to replace…

7) Kyle Walker (Burnley) – 34.76

Walker is slowing down, apparently, but he still touched 36.84km/h in Burnley’s home game against Crystal Palace in December. Not bad for a 35-year-old.

6) Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 35.20km/h

Another reason why Erling Braut Haaland is a ridiculous footballer.

5) Anthony Elanga (Newcastle United) – 35.27km/h

Newcastle were buzzing at the prospect of Elanga’s lightning speed on the break when they spent a fortune to sign him from Forest, but perhaps they were too dazzled to notice that the 23-year-old struggles to know what to do when he gets there (quickly).

4) Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) – 35.33km/h

“That was one of the things I wanted to add to this team – incredible pace. Because I see many of the top teams have one, two, three individuals that have pace that is exceptional.” Music to Gordon’s ears, one suspects, from Arne Slot in December, because the feeling persists that the 24-year-old would run very fast back to Merseyside if Liverpool come calling this summer.

3) Kevin Schade (Brentford) – 35.37km/h

The Brentford winger is now among the top 10 highest-scoring Germans in the Premier League having bumped Michal Ballack from the list. Tottenham were said to be interested last month, which he can count as a lucky escape.

2) Pedro Neto (Chelsea) – 35.39km/h

Many Chelsea fans might disagree but Liam Rosenior reckons Neto is ‘world class’, the 25-year-old’s pace key to him being used this season as a striker, left winger, wing-back, number 10 and, where he is most comfortable, on the right wing. And despite being shunted around the team, he remains the Blues’ most consistent winger.

1) Jackson Tchatchoua (Wolves) – 35.78km/h

The fastest player in Serie A, having averaged 34.88km/h last season, is now the fastest in the Premier League. And the 24-year-old be running very fast around the Championship next season unless the reported interest from Italy resurfaces.

Tchatchoua maxed out at 37.1km/h for Hellas Verona last term but reached 37.7km/h when Wolves faced Everton on matchday two.