Lamine Camara has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Liverpool.

According to reports, Liverpool are now the ‘favourites’ to sign AS Monaco star Lamine Camara as Chelsea have made a decision on their midfield targets.

Camara was at the centre of one of this summer’s biggest transfer sagas, with Chelsea targeting him to replace Enzo Fernandez.

On deadline day, Chelsea opened the door for Fernandez to join Man City because they looked likely to sign Camara, though Monaco pulled the plug on selling the midfielder at the eleventh hour.

With the Fernandez deal going through, this late collapse has left Chelsea short of midfield options until the January transfer window, and it has emerged that Liverpool are also in the running to sign Camara.

In the summer, Liverpool were linked with Camara but did not make a move because they focused on improving their attack, but they could turn their attention to strengthening their midfield in January.

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And a new report from journalist Mark Brus for Caught Offside claims Liverpool ‘may now be the favourites’ for Camara, partly because Chelsea have decided to ‘end their interest’ in the Monaco star.

The report explains:

‘Several sources also confirmed to me that they did not expect Chelsea to go back in for Lamine Camara after the difficulties in dealing with Monaco this summer. ‘The Ligue 1 giants angered Chelsea chiefs after pulling the plug on Camara’s move late on, and the west London giants aren’t prepared to deal with them again any time soon.’

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Chelsea turn to new leading target

This is hardly surprising considering that the relationship between Chelsea and Monaco could be beyond repair after the summer transfer window.

And the same report claims Chelsea have now picked out their ‘preferred’ midfield targets for the January transfer window, with Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton top of their list.

It is claimed that Scott has been Chelsea’s ‘dream’ target ‘for some time’, but Wharton remains a strong possibility.

A source for the outlet explained: “Chelsea have been discussing a few options.

“Wijnaldum’s name came up, but the unanimous feeling at board level was to wait to see what possibilities will be there in January, with Scott and Wharton the preferred targets.”

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