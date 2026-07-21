Bradley Barcola has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool.

According to reports, Liverpool have now ‘officially submitted a bid’ for Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola, who is also linked with Arsenal.

Barcola is regarded as one of Europe’s best wingers, but he was only a bit-part player for PSG last season and is being heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

With PSG targeting Yan DioVinicius Jr ‘tops list’ of Arsenal transfer targets after Morgan Rogers ‘snub’

mande and/or Maghnes Akliouche, it has been suggested that they may become open to selling Barcola this summer, but it remains to be seen whether they will open the door to his exit.

Regardless, Liverpool and Arsenal are currently showing the most interest in Barcola. The Reds still need to sign a top-level replacement for Mohamed Salah, while the Premier League holders need to strengthen out wide after missing out on Chelsea-bound Morgan Rogers.

And a new update by X insider Indykaila, who has over 700k followers and supposedly a ‘team of five elite reporters’, claims Liverpool have stepped up their move for Barcola with an ‘official bid’ and they are ‘in the driver’s seat’ ahead of Arsenal.

READ: Vinicius Jr ‘tops list’ of Arsenal transfer targets after Morgan Rogers ‘snub’



They said on X: Exclusive: Our contact [called] from France 🇫🇷 has just updated us on Bradley Barcola. We understand @LFC has officially submitted a bid, and PSG is still weighing their options.

‘Liverpool is confident that personal terms won’t be an issue since Barcola fits right into their wage structure.

‘Meanwhile, @Arsenal is making some early inquiries, but it looks like Liverpool is currently in the driver’s seat.

‘On the flip side, Arsenal is facing a significant hurdle with Gabriel Martinelli. His situation is complicating their efforts to offload him at market value, which they desperately need to fund those big marquee signings.

‘It’s a tense moment for both clubs as they navigate these transfer waters.’

READ MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: Arsenal eye England defender, Man Utd to move on France star



David Ornstein issues major Bradley Barcola update

Respected reporter David Ornstein, meanwhile, has provided an update on Arsenal’s interest in Barcola, while he has also hinted at his potential valuation this summer.

Ornstein explained: “Bradley Barcola has been mentioned, but we don’t know of active movements from Arsenal on Barcola at this moment in time. PSG’s standpoint is that they do NOT want to sell him, they would like to renew his contract.”

“Even if they are to sell him, the price in their mind would be higher – considerably, I think – than Elliot Anderson’s move to Manchester City. This is a player who has won Champions Leagues, you have got to pay the market rate.”

“He does have two years to go on his contract, he doesn’t appear to be signing, he appears to be open to moving. It seems, for multiple reasons, it’s one that might take some time to develop, whether that’s staying or going.”

READ NEXT: The Caicedo, Wirtz and Pogba transfer records which will be smashed when Rogers joins Chelsea

