Chelsea will be looking to live up to their favourites tag in the Europa Conference League when they kick off the knockout stage with a trip to Copenhagen (5.45pm GMT).

The priority for Chelsea this season is simple – secure a top-four Premier League finish and return to the Champions League. Then again, a nice little European trophy couldn’t do any harm.

The Blues were making solid progress in the Premier League until about Christmas. Once the pigs in blankets were put away, results went off a cliff. Chelsea have played 10 Premier League matches since December 26 and they’ve only come away with three measly wins.

While Enzo Maresca scratches his head for answers, his men are also juggling a European campaign which continues on Thursday. The Europa Conference League might be the Mickey Mouse of continental competitions, but winning it would go a long way in restoring confidence and rebuilding their long-lost trophy winning culture.

Chelsea are heavy favourites to go all the way, and the Blues will be looking to underline that tag when they travel to Denmark.

Copenhagen are enjoying a strong season on the domestic front, but their European campaign has been rather average. The Danes were taken to extra time by little old Heidenheim in the play-off round so their chances of knocking out a Premier League heavyweight aren’t great.

Here, we take a closer look at everything you need to know ahead of Thursday’s game.

FC Copenhagen team news

Copenhagen could be without a number of names for the visit of Chelsea. Forwards Andreas Cornelius and Roony Bardghji will both face late fitness checks while winger Jordan Larsson is expected to be on the sidelines until April.

Lukas Lerager and Oliver Hojer also have question marks over their heads, meaning midfielders William Clem and Victor Froholdt could feature – just like they did against Heidenheim.

Copenhagen expected line-up

Ramaj – Diks, Pereira, Garananga, Meling – Clem, Froholdt – Gocholeishvili, Elyounoussi, Achouri – Chiakha

Chelsea team news

Chelsea are also missing a number of key names ahead of their trip to Denmark. Centre-backs Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile are both out of action, alongside goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.

Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke are both ruled out, meaning the attacking responsibilities will fall to the likes of Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea expected line-up

Jorgensen – Gusto, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella – Fernandez, Caicedo – Sancho, Palmer, Nkunku – Neto

Copenhagen vs Chelsea: How to watch and listen

Fans can watch Thursday’s tasty Europa Conference League last-16 encounter live on TNT Sports. Radio coverage will be provided by BBC Radio 5 Live.

Copenhagen vs Chelsea stats

Chelsea won six from six games in the league phase of the competition. The Blues scored 26 goals across those six matches.

Christopher Nkunku has produced eight goal contributions in five appearances in this competition this season.

No side has picked up fewer yellow cards than Chelsea in the Conference League this season (7).

Copenhagen have lost two of their last four home games in Europe.

Copenhagen vs Chelsea referee stats

Georgi Kabakov will be the man in the middle for Thursday’s encounter at Parken Stadium.

The Bulgarian official has taken charge of six European games this season, including four in the Champions League and two in the Europa League. Kabakov has dished out 30 yellow cards across those six matches.

Last season, the official took charge of Copenhagen’s 2-2 draw in Galatasaray which was also the last time he dished out a sending-off in a European competition.

Copenhagen v Chelsea prediction

The hostile atmosphere at the Parken Stadium is arguably the only thing stopping Copenhagen from getting an absolute pasting in this opening leg.

Chelsea might be struggling with a few injuries, but the players at Maresca’s disposal are more than good enough to get the Blues over the line.

See below our prediction for the game.