‘Fear has taken over’ – Mental coach explains why Man Utd star is struggling this season

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has allowed fear to take over this season and “needs someone to help him deal with the situation”, according to a mental coach.

The Red Devils signed the Cameroon international from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window for €55m with Erik ten Hag allowing David de Gea to leave the club.

De Gea would’ve stayed if Man Utd had made a greater effort to keep him – but there were rumours they withdrew their new contract offer to hand the Spaniard a new proposal on further reduced terms, which he never accepted.

Man Utd boss Ten Hag wanted a goalkeeper with better ability with their feet and Onana was the chosen one after impressing at Inter Milan last campaign, helping them to a Champions League final.

However, his start at Old Trafford has been disappointing with the 27-year-old making a few high-profile errors this season, including one in the Red Devils’ 3-2 loss to Galatasaray earlier this week.

And there has been a fuss in Italy about his form after seeing him have a brilliant season at Inter Milan last term with mental coach Marco Marchese explaining why the Man Utd goalkeeper and other players may need help mentally.

“Because if you really have the vision and the concrete desire to want to achieve an important and ambitious dream, a person to help manage your emotions and show the way forward I think is helpful,” Marchese told Calcio Mercato.

“I hardly have a fixed plan, I work with goals; to show that I also believe in the person in front of me: if he fails, two of us will have failed.”

On the Man Utd goalkeeper specifically, Marchese added: “Onana was a very strong goalkeeper last year, among the three best in Serie A; he certainly hasn’t become poor in a short time now. But what has happened to him in these months? Now he is no longer able to cope with emotion, fear has taken over and he needs someone to help him deal with the situation.”

And former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Onana just needs time and patience from fans with the pundit sure Onana will “prove everyone wrong”.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “It’s early doors, give Onana a chance. He’s been asked to play a certain way, and yes – he will make mistakes. He’ll have to be coached a bit. When Casemiro has got someone right next to him, it’s impossible to play him the ball.

“He has also got to stop being so casual. He’s looking far too relaxed on the ball. There are things to be worked on, but you can’t say he’s not a good goalkeeper. I don’t think keeping De Gea was the answer. Give him time and I’m sure he’ll prove everyone wrong.”