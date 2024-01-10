Fear not, Arsenal fans – your goal-getting midfield superstar is just warming up at Swansea

Arsenal have finally hit a plateau after years of upward trajectory under Mikel Arteta, but the answer to their scoring stagnation could be staring them in the face.

For years under Arsene Wenger, the Gunners focused on playing beautiful football, with passes and attacking moves sculpted by some of the game’s greatest artists.

The less said about those first post-Wenger years, the better. It took Arsenal a while and a significant reset within the club to claw their way back to near the top of the mountain, but Arteta has done just that – and done so by developing a spectacular style of play.

It can’t be disputed that his side plays possibly the nicest football in the Premier League, even pipping Manchester City at this point.

For the full article, please click here.