Feast your eyes on the Varane regen that’s got Real Madrid all hot & bothered

Eighteen is an incredibly formative year in our lives. The first official year of adulthood, the year for many involves plenty of firsts – and even more regrettable decisions.

Legal drinking, legal betting, the sobering reality of having to find something to do with your life that isn’t just mandatory education and seeing what tomorrow brings.

It’s a year full of unnecessary pressures, considering you live and learn from most actions at that age looking back. Plenty of doors close and even more open.

