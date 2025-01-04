It’s make-or-break time for some of your favourite football players and managers in 2025. Here are six we will be watching keenly this year.

Mikel Arteta

It is a gargantuan year for Mikel Arteta. It is not just a Twitter narrative; Arsenal need something to show for their progress and the process under Arteta in the way of a trophy. The Champions League is obviously the crème de la crème and ending a 21-year wait for a Premier League title would be fantastic, but even a cheeky Carabobbins can change the narrative and potentially open the floodgates. Failing that, a second FA Cup will do.

As an Arsenal fan, I don’t believe an FA or Carabao Cup in the last few years would have proved anything. Erik ten Hag won both trophies during his time at Manchester United and not one sane person would have preferred to be a United fan between 2022 and 2024.

Sure, finishing second in back-to-back Premier League seasons has been tough to stomach, but it is a true sign of progression. Winning an FA Cup, recording your worst Premier League finish ever, reluctantly extending the manager’s contract and sacking him four months later is the opposite.

Moving forward, though, you have to feel like this Arsenal team should have a trophy to their name. The debate would be even more ferocious had they not claimed an FA Cup in Arteta’s first year in the job; that trophy win probably kept him at the Emirates when they seemed to reach a new nadir every week in the 2020/21 season. Honestly, thank f**k Arsenal won that trophy. Without Arteta and his #process, the Gunners probably would be just like Manchester United, fighting for a top-half finish with a squad full of underperforming, overpriced muck.

Another trophyless season would not result in Arteta losing his job but serious questions would be raised regarding his ability to win silverware. Losing finals or semi-finals and finishing second in the league again would probably be worse than exiting the FA Cup and Champions League before the serious business starts. Then you’d be wondering if Arsenal need someone else to get them over that last hurdle; a genuine bridesmaid-not-a-bride narrative.

Still, he did at least win the calendar year Premier League trophy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Stick or twist? White or red? One-club hero or Galactico? It’s decision time, mate.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will surely look back on his career with regret if he doesn’t make the move to Real Madrid this summer. He has already won everything at Liverpool and has the perfect opportunity to join the biggest club in the world, with the greatest prestige, success and aura. The Ballon d’Or aspect is certainly a pull too.

On the other hand, being a one-club man is pretty cool, innit? Steven Gerrard did it and is the greatest Liverpool player of all time, even without a Premier League title to his godly name. He was the Anfield starboy and when there was a chance he would leave, that rapidly changed. Having received all sorts of threat and abuse, Gerrard swivelled on a move to Chelsea – which rightly garnered more anger than a transfer abroad – and went on to stay at Liverpool, winning a few trophies but not that all-elusive league title. That one slipped away.

Liverpool fans would not act as atrociously should Paul Joyce report that Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Real Madrid but they will certainly be very upset – a little too upset at a man entering his peak for leaving having literally completed it, mate. It will not be a normal response and that might hold Trent back, just as it did with Stevie G back in the day.

Just don’t follow the Michael Owen career path (or Michael Owen in general, really), Trent, and you will be welcome back at Anfield whenever you fancy running it back.

Staying and leaving both have incredible upsides, which seesaw relentlessly with the downsides, and Alexander-Arnold’s decision is going to have a LeBron James to the Miami Heat feel on Merseyside. Boy, it is really quite exciting. Even if it makes the best team in the world even stronger. Actually, on second thoughts…

Pep Guardiola

The Manchester City manager recently committed his future to the club in the way of a new two-year contract, but we would not blame him for calling it a day at the end of this season. He really does not need this s**t.

Rival fans feared the Guardiola contract extension but, such is the fickleness of the football fan, they are all now completely unbothered with Man City in an almighty rut. Yes, they beat Leicester City in their most recent game but that was only a second Premier League win from their last 10. This form won’t last forever and we don’t think the champions will finish outside the Champions League places – but we can forgive Guardiola if this period has hurt him enough to walk away at the end of the campaign.

Guardiola has expressed his loyalty to City by promising to stay if the club are relegated to League Two following a guilty verdict in their financial case. The 115 clouds hanging over the blue side of Manchester are another reason Guardiola – and the club in general – is one to watch in 2025. Nobody knows what will happen but we are finally into the year of the verdict and for that we should be thankful.

Guardiola might have to put his money where his mouth is, though it does feel unlikely. It will be a fat fine and an asterisk next to their recent success, but expulsion talk comes in vain… and the hope of some traffic.

Turning his side’s form around will be the only thing on Guardiola’s mind at the moment and finding a tune out of a Rodri-less City is long overdue. His legacy is hardly on the line (115 charges aside) but finishing sixth or below would see it take a hit, or at least his credentials as the best manager Our League has ever seen. Sir Alex Ferguson never had a Premier League season like this and won trophies without players regarded as the glue of his team. City suddenly look like relegation candidates without Rodri and Guardiola’s inability to find a solution has been extremely concerning.

It is a huge year for Manchester City, which makes it a huge year for Pep Guardiola. Surely this stint will be enough for him to say, ‘F**k this, I’m off’.

Kylian Mbappe

Speaking of legacies, it’s probably time for Kylian Mbappe to win a Champions League. That is unless he wants us to have some very uncomfortable conversations. If you join Real Madrid, the immediate aim is to win the Champions League. If you join reigning European champions Real Madrid, the immediate expectation is to win the Champions League.

Mbappe looked close to being a hindrance for Paris Saint-Germain in their 2024 semi-final against Borussia Dortmund, missing one big chance and hitting the woodwork twice across both legs. Calling him a hindrance is maybe a little harsh but he is the player meant to carry PSG across the line, which he never looked like doing as he was outshone by Jadon bloody Sancho.

His shortcomings in Europe’s premier competition did not stop Real Madrid from finally completing the signing of the France captain. Sorry for the second reference if you have no interest in or knowledge of the NBA, but this was a move reminiscent of Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors – Mbappe joined the greatest team in the world and there is literally no excuse for failure. It is not quite the easy way out that Durant took in 2016 but it sets Mbappe up for easy criticism.

The Ballon d’Or conversation can come when/if Mbappe wins the Champions League but right now, it is all about getting his hands on the biggest prize in club football and if he doesn’t, well, this guy with not even a one-thousandth of his football ability will come for him.

Marcus Rashford

Where Marcus Rashford will be trying to prove a point is unclear but all we know is that he has a lot to prove to a lot of people. Turning down a transfer to Saudi Arabia (reportedly, anyway) is a good sign. If that is true, Rashford is hungry for the right thing by prioritising success and a consistent place in the England squad over a huge salary in the Middle East. Or maybe he has earned enough money from the club silly enough to give him a £315,000-a-week contract…

Moving to Saudi Arabia would be a crying shame and we are thankful he is not throwing in the towel by going there. It does leave us even more uncertain where Rashford will be playing in February, though. His huge salary and Man Utd’s reported £50m asking price will make it difficult for the player and club, with a loan the most likely outcome and staying where he is the second-most likely.

Barcelona is reportedly his ‘dream’ move but that can’t happen given their money issues and PSG are often thrown into the mix whenever there is a sniff of a Rashford transfer, but they are looking to shift Randal Kolo Muani so would be very silly – even for their standards – to pursue the English version of him. It is anyone’s guess where Rashford will go and wherever that may be, he needs to hit the ground running.

After an outstanding 2022/23 campaign with 30 goals, the 27-year-old has been extremely poor, scoring eight times in 23/24 and bagging seven from 24 in the first half of this term. Amazingly, he is United’s joint-top scorer in the Premier League this term with four goals. He scored three in Ruben Amorim’s first two Premier League games and looked like being someone Erik ten Hag’s replacement would get the best out of, yet weeks later the player is surplus to requirements.

Is it a power play, another cost-cutting measure by Sir Jim Ratcliffe or purely down to his poor performances and substandard attitude and application? We might never know.

What we do know is that if Rashford wants to get back in the England squad, he needs to have a strong 2025. If he doesn’t, he will be written off as someone incapable of reaching an elite level again.

Mohamed Salah

If Mo Salah signs a new contract at Liverpool, 2025 will be all about the Ballon d’Or narrative. Winning the Ballon d’Or is hardly the be all and end all as a footballer but the prestige of the award and how you are perceived for years to come is pretty bloody massive. You then become immortal and one of the greatest of all-time; it is something that separates you from the rest. It would no longer be Salah v Eden Hazard conversations but Salah v Thierry Henry and Kaka, for example.

Salah is now the joint-favourite with Vinicius Junior to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or and rightly so. Vinicus’ placement on top feels more down to reputation and pity over the 2024 debacle than his form – which has still been very good. Salah’s numbers this season are simply astonishing, scoring 20 and assisting 17 in 26 matches at the age of 32, which makes it all the more impressive.

He deserves so much praise for how he has kept himself in shape and adapted his game to maintain the world-class level we have been accustomed to seeing since he joined Liverpool in 2017.

Winning the Ballon d’Or would do so much for Salah’s legacy but his numbers could be all for nothing if Liverpool end up trophyless come May. While the Ballon d’Or is an individual award, it is heavily dependent on team success. A Premier League title alongside 30 to 40 goal involvements should be enough if Vinicius does not win a double or the Treble with Real Madrid.

The biggest conversation around Salah right now is about his contract situation at Liverpool. He is six months from leaving for nothing, which would be catastrophic for the Reds. A contract extension does feel pretty likely, with Virgil van Dijk expected to do the same, while Alexander-Arnold will probably swan off to Madrid to link up with Salah’s Ballon d’Or rival.

If he stays, it feels extremely unlikely that Salah will down tools and sit on his new contract and if the Egyptian leaves, it will be very interesting to see if he plays at the same level elsewhere. We think he probably will.

