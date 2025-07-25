Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and William Saliba are included in our Arsenal: Keep or Sell feature (obviously)

It’s time for another game of ‘Keep or Sell: Arsenal edition’. We’ve picked who should stay and who should go for the Gunners, with Gabriel Martinelli heading for the exit door.

Players included are those on Arsenal’s pre-season tour of Asia, plus any not included who are listed as first-team players on the club’s official website, excluding those signed this summer.

Who should Arsenal sell this summer?

David Raya – Keep

Arsenal’s undisputed No.1 is safe. But then again, so was Aaron Ramsdale. Watch your back, son.

Tommy Setford – Keep

Expected to provide back-up to new back-up goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, it’s unlikely Setford is sold this summer. A loan move could happen, mind. If Arsenal don’t follow Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle’s lead by signing an old English goalkeeper, he’ll stick around.

Alexei Rojas-Fedorushchenko – Keep

England-born, former Russia Under-17 and current Colombia Under-19 international Rojas has been at Arsenal since leaving Chelsea’s youth academy in 2019. He’s one of a few youngsters currently in Asia with Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and co. that we don’t know an awful lot about.

Karl Hein – Sell

Arsenal can fetch a small fee for Hein after he spent last season as Real Valladolid’s No.1 in La Liga.

William Saliba – Keep

The Gunners are reportedly confident of extending Saliba’s contract amid interest from Real Madrid — whose attention might already have turned to Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate. Keeping Saliba is imperative to Mikel Arteta’s #process. That is one of new sporting director Andrea Berta’s biggest jobs.

Ben White – Keep

For the first time in his Arsenal career, White struggled with injuries last season. He only played 26 times and underwent knee surgery in November. Luckily, Jurrien Timber was healthy and on hand to fill in brilliantly, and his permanent move to right-back also paved the way for Myles Lewis-Skelly’s breakout year.

After a lovely rest, White will be an important player again in 2025/26.

Gabriel Magalhaes – Keep

Who else is going to score from corners?

Jurrien Timber – Keep

Incredibly consistent and versatile, Timber will only improve.

Jakub Kiwior – Keep

We’re on a relentless ‘keep’ run and Kiwior is probably the first debatable one of the lot. Pre-season is more about collective rhythm and match fitness, but the Polish defender’s assist for Saka’s winner against AC Milan on Wednesday did him no harm.

He’s an excellent option for Arteta, whether that’s as a left-sided centre-back or at left-back. Kiwior’s performances in Gabriel’s absence showed his value. If Arsenal do sell, they have to get at least £45million. Jarell Quansah’s £35m move from Liverpool to Bayer Leverkusen is the benchmark.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Sell

Finally, a sell! Zinchenko is a fantastic footballer, but defensively he’s vulnerable. That’s pushed him down Arteta’s left-back pecking order, and he’s rarely been given minutes in midfield, where he feels most comfortable.

There’s reportedly interest from Serie A but it’s all gone quiet. With a year left on his contract, Arsenal need to sell this summer to recoup some of the £32m they paid in 2022.

Riccardo Calafiori – Keep

Injuries were a real problem in his debut season at the Emirates, but nobody’s giving up on him.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – Keep

Recently became one of the highest-paid teenagers of all time with a lucrative new contract, and has the potential to become an Arsenal legend. Keep. Keep. A million times keep.

Josh Nichols – Keep

There are high hopes for the 18-year-old full-back, who should stay in north London for one more year before heading out on loan in 2026/27.

Marli Salmon – Keep

Yes, a 15-year-old centre-back is in Arteta’s pre-season squad. Listen, fair play.

MORE ARSENAL FEATURES ON F365

👉 Arsenal dismissed as ‘also-rans’ as Liverpool never fancied Martin Zubimendi anyway

👉 Ranking Mikel Arteta’s Chelsea cast-off signings as Arsenal sign Kepa Arrizabalaga

👉 Gyokeres to Arsenal: Bruno Fernandes second as Liga Portugal to Premier League signings ranked

👉 Arsenal summer sales predicted: Measly Trossard fee as Berta tipped to panic like Edu

Martin Odegaard – Keep

The Arsenal captain wasn’t at his best last season but remains a huge part of what Arteta is building.

Mikel Merino – Keep

A decent striker, as it goes. After only one season in north London, selling Merino makes zero sense.

Albert Sambi Lokonga – Sell

Lokonga is in Asia with the squad after an underwhelming loan at Sevilla. His 2023/24 season with Luton was more promising and gave Arsenal hope of a sale, but it never happened. Sevilla didn’t want to keep him, which strongly suggests he’s not good enough for a Premier League title challenger. Any takers?

Declan Rice – Keep

Obviously.

Fabio Vieira – Sell

Vieira will definitely go if Arsenal sign Eberechi Eze. Even without that transfer, the writing’s on the wall. He’s one of the few players not in Asia, having competed at the Club World Cup with loan club FC Porto.

Louie Copley – Loan

Arsenal signed the 18-year-old from West Ham’s youth academy in 2019 and he’s made four U21 appearances since. We’ve said loan to be different. There’s literally no other reason.

Bukayo Saka – Keep

If anyone thinks otherwise, please step forward. We’d love to hear your reasoning.

Gabriel Martinelli – Sell

Bit controversial, this. Martinelli looks like he’s reached his ceiling. His 2022/23 season with 15 Premier League goals was brilliant, but he hasn’t hit those heights since.

It’s a shame, because he had the potential to be one of the best wingers in Europe. He still can be, but we’re more sceptical now. The Brazilian can fetch a handsome fee to help fund a proper upgrade on the left wing.

MORE: Top 10 wingers available this summer: Man Utd duo, Grealish, Arsenal targets Rodrygo, Williams…

Leandro Trossard – Keep

It was almost a toss-up (or Tross-up, right, guys?!) between Trossard and Martinelli, but we’ve decided the player who’d command a higher transfer fee is the one who should go.

Rodrygo is the dream. Rafael Leao is an excellent back-up option. Having spent big already, selling Martinelli is the only way either becomes possible.

Even with a year left on his deal, Trossard should stick around as a super sub and cup starter. Depth is important. Yes, we know Noni Madueke has been signed.

Ethan Nwaneri – Keep

Nwaneri’s potential is astronomical. If development is handled well and injuries are avoided, he and Lewis-Skelly can lead Arsenal for the next 15 years. They’re that good.

Reiss Nelson – Sell

His Fulham loan started well but a hamstring injury ended his season in December. Arsenal will feel aggrieved as they hoped to get a decent fee this summer.

He should still leave, if only for the good of his own career. What Arsenal want for him remains unclear.

Kai Havertz – Keep

The incoming signing of Viktor Gyokeres isn’t great news for Havertz, but he shouldn’t be sold.

Havertz was signed as a midfielder and gradually shifted forward until he became Arteta’s first-choice striker. He’s done well, but he’s not a title-winning No.9. He might move further back again, despite looking unconvincing early on. Arteta clearly loves him.

Ismeal Kabia – Keep

The teenage winger falls into the same category as many of the young players currently in Asia: we’re not that clued up on them, so we presume they’re rated – hence the tour call – and have a long-term future in north London.

Max Dowman – Keep

This kid is absolutely brilliant. If he were 20, with the same ability he currently possesses as a 15-year-old, he’d be getting regular first-team minutes.

Andre Harriman-Annous – Keep

The 17-year-old has 13 goals in 23 games for Arsenal U18s and three in 14 for the U21s. He has plenty of promise and will stay to continue his development.

Gabriel Jesus – Sell (if possible)

Jesus is currently injured and not in Asia with his pals. If there’s any chance he can be sold, Arsenal should cash in. Saudi Arabia is the only realistic option.