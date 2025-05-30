Nico Williams, Rafael Leao, Marcus Rashford and Bryan Mbeumo could all be on the move this summer

These are the 10 best wide forwards available in the 2025 summer transfer window. Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea should be taking notes…

10) Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

There are younger options like Jamie Gittens, Antony, Kenan Yildiz, Johan Bakayoko and Tyler Dibling (that’s the honourable mentions out of the way), but we reckon Jack Grealish just edges them. Why? SEO, maybe. But also because he’s a Premier League-proven talent who, under the right manager, can still be one of the most dangerous wingers in Europe.

We’re not sure if Grealish is the type of player who lacks confidence, but what we do know is that the freedom and eccentricity he once oozed has been stripped away under Pep Guardiola. He was electric at Aston Villa, prompting Man City to break the British transfer record to sign him, only to reinvent him as a risk-averse wide-midfielder who keeps the ball safe at all costs. Jeremy Doku, by contrast, has been given a free pass to run at full-backs like it’s a playground kickabout.

Someone needs to get us the old Grealish back. We miss him dearly.

9) Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

After racking up 11 goals and six assists in 37 Premier League games, Antoine Semenyo is a wanted man. He really does strike us as a future Tottenham Hotspur player, and with them back in the Champions League, the Ghanaian will surely be tempted – even more so if Daniel Levy swaps Ange Postecoglou for Andoni Iraola.

Semenyo, still raw at 25, had a highly productive season. Bournemouth reportedly want £70million – which he’s definitely not worth. Fair enough for them to aim high, but thankfully for everyone’s sake, Manchester United can’t afford to get suckered in. Then again, they might lose the plot after Liam Delap chose Chelsea.

8) Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

There’s a £50.2million release clause in Kubo’s contract, with Real Madrid due 50% of any sale – meaning they could bring him back for a bargain £25m if they wanted. But Los Blancos already have more attacking depth than they know what to do with. Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz barely get a look-in as it is.

Kubo was one of Europe’s top take-on artists in 2024/25, even if five goals and zero assists in 36 La Liga games is bleak. Still, Alexander Isak only got six in his final season at Sociedad, and he’s done alright since.

The Japanese winger is a menace in possession, with progressive carry and foul-winning numbers that compare well with Mo Salah, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Vinicius Jr. He’s also one of the best defensive workers among that group. There’s a serious Premier League player in there.

7) Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Are we naïve to keep convincing ourselves he’s still a potentially elite forward? Possibly. But Marcus Rashford’s brief resurgence on loan at Aston Villa reignited that belief. Confidence and happiness make all the difference, and for the first time in ages, he looked like he was enjoying himself.

Playing for Manchester United could make Mr Tumble miserable these days. It’s a graveyard for players. McTominay, Antony and Rashford have all escaped and immediately thrived elsewhere. Actual Scott McTominay has been named Serie A’s best player, for crying out loud.

Wages are the stumbling block. Only a few clubs can afford his wages, and many might think twice. Did Rashford down tools after signing a big-money contract extension, or was he just another victim of the Old Trafford malaise?

Either way, the Villa revival has been massive. A move abroad may be best, but don’t rule out an intra-Premier League switch.

6) Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

A free transfer makes Leroy Sane a very tasty proposition. He’s Prem-proven, which matters, but he hasn’t played in England since 2020 and is now 29 – just a year younger than a finished Raheem Sterling.

He’s reportedly been offered to Spurs and is on Arsenal’s shortlist. As a freebie, his wage demands will be monstrous, and he’ll want a long contract well into his twilight.

But if you can stomach the wages, there’s no transfer fee, and he remains a brilliant addition for a top club.

5) Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

Cherki’s best position is still up for debate, but his ability to play anywhere across the front line makes him extremely appealing.

His numbers this season were brilliant: 12 goals and 20 assists in 44 appearances, with 11 assists and 8 goals in Ligue 1 alone. He’s up there for key passes too, with 75 across the top five leagues.

He’s already waved goodbye to Lyon fans, and the club desperately need a big sale. While some reports claimed a release clause of £18.9m, David Ornstein shut that down, confirming there isn’t one and that Lyon will want a much bigger fee.

Borussia Dortmund are interested, and Manchester City are sniffing around as they prepare for life after Kevin De Bruyne – who will reportedly join Napoli on a free.

4) Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Twenty Premier League goals this season says it all, really. At 25, Mbeumo is a proven scorer, versatile, and should be available for a cut-price fee with just one year left on his deal.

He feels like a can’t-miss signing. Arsenal, Newcastle and Man United have all been linked.

Newcastle need a right-winger despite Jacob Murphy’s freak season. Arsenal wouldn’t start him ahead of Bukayo Saka, but there’s a world where they co-exist, even if pushing either to the left isn’t ideal.

Still, Mbeumo would improve any top side needing an X-factor.

3) Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

A £45m release clause for a player of Nico Williams’ talent is outrageous. But the full cost – including wages and bonuses – makes him an expensive project. Barcelona have walked away. Last summer, Arsenal and Chelsea didn’t bite the bullet.

His Euro 2024 was electric, but five goals and five assists for Bilbao this past season didn’t boost his stock much. That said, the talent is unquestionable. He’s ready for a step up.

2) Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

It feels like time for Leao to leave Milan. Chelsea are probably out – they’re welcoming Estevao and Kendry Paez this summer – but Arsenal’s need for a left-winger is glaring. How they let Khvicha Kvaratskhelia go to PSG without a fight is baffling.

With Grealish likely off and Doku not fully convincing, City could come calling too. Newcastle or Liverpool would also make sense – the former especially, as Leao would be a major statement.

1) Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

If Arsenal sign Rodrygo, it would have real Alexis Sanchez vibes. A genuine elite winger, an X-factor star, and the sort of player who deserves to be more than a supporting act.

Real Madrid are all about Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius now. Rodrygo, despite being a proven match-winner with two Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles, seems expendable.

He should be one of the poster boys at a top club – and most English sides can offer him that. He might just be the best player available this summer.

