Arsenal’s main problem remains even after a night to remember for Kai Havertz, while the win over Dinamo Zagreb offers them a Premier League title boost…

The leading narrative surrounding Arsenal before Wednesday night’s game (and for most of the season, actually) against Dinamo Zagreb was their lack of a top-class No.9, especially given Mikel Arteta and Co. appeared to overlook this glaring issue as they failed to find a solution for this weakness in the summer.

In previous seasons, Arsenal’s supporting cast behind the centre-forward has eased this problem and carried the goalscoring and creative load.

This season has been different, though. All but Bukayo Saka have underperformed and centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes (via Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard’s devilish set-piece delivery) has become their most dangerous attacking player.

Arsenal’s recent injury problems have spotlighted their striker problem, with Gabriel Jesus’ long-term absence leaving Mikel Arteta with Kai Havertz as his only centre-forward option.

Following initial bemusement at his £65m arrival, the former Chelsea star has largely been credited as a great signing for Arsenal, who have got much more out of the Germany international than their London counterparts.

Havertz was not a No.9 when he joined Arsenal (and he still isn’t one, really), but he’s done the best he can as a team player in an unnatural role and his work has been admirable enough to dislodge Jesus and previously Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order to become Arteta’s first-choice.

Despite this, the 25-year-old has come under increased scrutiny this season as – on multiple occasions – his poor finishing has cost the Gunners.

Similarly to Harvey Dent, there are two faces to Havertz as a No.9 and he showed his good side in Arsenal’s latest Champions League group game.

Dinamo Zagreb manager Fabio Cannavaro (yes, him) likely tasked his team with holding firm and frustrating the hosts, though this plan went out of the window within two minutes.

Arsenal made a quick start and Dinamo only had four touches (including one from the kick-off) before falling behind. A lively Gabriel Martinelli picked out Havertz with a cross and the forward’s precise layoff found Declan Rice, who fired the ball into the net from inside the penalty area.

Havertz produced another moment of superb forward play a few moments later to set up a chance for Raheem Sterling, but his detractors will have stepped back out from the bushes a la Homer Simpson when he headed way wide after leaping highest to meet Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross.

There was more evidence of his low confidence in front of the goal as he later unnecessarily took extra touches in a decent position as promising moves broke down.

The progression of Havertz’s night was symbolic of Arsenal’s overall performance as it threatened to settle into an evening of frustration after they failed to blow away their inferior rivals within 15 minutes.

Arsenal reverted to their 2024/25 type for most of the opening half after a few dangerous corners (one of which Gabriel should have scored from) and would have been punished for their lax play had they been up against a half-decent Premier League side.

Within five minutes, Arsenal lost possession in their half on three occasions and were fortunate to avoid punishment as they created problems for themselves.

Barring fleeting moments of promise via speedy counter-attacks (and those aforementioned Arsenal lapses), Dinamo Zagreb offered little in attack to let their opponents off the hook.

This meant a win – while not as emphatic as it could have been – was pretty certain from the moment Arsenal opened the scoring and this was put beyond doubt with 25 minutes remaining.

Martinelli added to a strong performance with a pinpoint cross to Havertz, who converted with a free header from inside the six-yard box.

Havertz could not miss, but this important moment made his earlier spurned opportunities less significant. It may also give Arsenal’s only fit striker a timely boost, which will be especially vital if they do not land a new forward this month.

Having made an ‘enquiry’ to sign Arteta’s reported top striker target this month, Arsenal are at least actively working to right the wrongs of previous inactive windows as they look to avoid exiting the Premier League title race without making even slightly disrupting Liverpool en route to their likely triumph.

Martin Odegaard’s stoppage-time finish from close range made it 3-0 as Arsenal got the job done. Importantly, this result should seal a top-eight spot for the Premier League giants regardless of what happens next week.

Arsenal’s failure to kill the game early proves that their season-long issues in attack remain, but they got the desired outcome; a Premier League title boost before another shot in the arm provided by the potential signing of a new striker.

With qualification pretty much guaranteed, Arteta can afford to rest a few of his weary stars for next week’s trip to Girona and their top-eight finish gift-wraps them a ten-day gap between fixtures in February.

The Gunners had the same gap last season and used it to benefit from a warm weather break to Dubai to breathe life into their season. History could now repeat itself as Arteta’s steady risers attempt to close in on Liverpool, who could still be fighting on all four fronts.

So, Arsenal still have a chance of salvaging their title charge, but their chances depend on how their search for a new striker goes in the next 12 days.