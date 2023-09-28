Arsenal trio, Man Utd, Newcastle duos among XI of players who seized Carabao Cup chance

Aaron Ramsdale and Reiss Nelson made their points to Mikel Arteta while two contrasting Newcastle defenders did their prospects the world of good in the third round.

Here is an XI comprised of players who took their opportunity to shine in the Carabao Cup…

GOALKEEPER: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Arsenal’s new cup keeper was on a hiding to nothing at Brentford but under massive scrutiny, Ramsdale emerged with a clean sheet having made his point to Mikel Arteta. The England back-up made one superb save from Yoane Wissa and in possession – the one area in which many feel Arteta prefers David Raya – Ramsdale made good use of the ball. He played his usual game, even giving a bit back to the home fans, when it would have been easy to be inhibited. Does that mean he’ll keep his place? Almost certainly not.

RIGHT-BACK: Tino Livramento (Newcastle)

The Toon right-back scored a perfect 10 from the Evening Chronicle judge on his full debut since moving from Southampton. Livramento made eight tackles, including a late, last-ditch challenge on Phil Foden, three interceptions, two clearances, and won 11 of 18 duels as Newcastle kept City at bay, all the while keeping his passing tight with all but two of his 28 finding a team-mate.

CENTRE-BACK: Paul Dummett (Newcastle)

Newcastle’s centre-back partnership was a throwback to the darker days at St James’ but Dummett and Jamaal Lascelles showed no sign of rustiness, with the former making his first senior appearance in over a year. “Absolutely outstanding,” according to Eddie Howe.

CENTRE-BACK: Jarell Quansah (Liverpool)

The young centre-back’s stock rose again in the win over Leicester on his second senior start. Quansah looked solid alongside Ibrahima Konate and the 20-year-old capped a fine night’s work with an assist for Jota with a run off the right flank culminating with a pull-back for the Portuguese forward.

LEFT-BACK: Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United)

The Manchester United new boy was hardly playing for his place but, on his first start for the club following a brief cameo at Burnley, Amrabat showed what he can offer Erik ten Hag. The Morocco star lined up at left-back but spent much of his time moving up and inside to a midfield role, with Palace offering no threat going forward.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Oscar Bobb (Manchester City)

City were beaten at Newcastle but Bobb was one of a number of Pep Guardiola’s fringe players who did their prospects no harm. On his first senior start, in a position right of centre, the 20-year-old created City’s two best chances, even if Guardiola felt Bobb should have take one on himself instead of passing into Julian Alvarez.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Jorginho (Arsenal)

It was a ‘painful’ weekend for the Italy midfielder after his mistake allowed Tottenham to equalise in the north London derby. But, given the chance to redeem himself at Brentford, Jorginho offered a more passable impression of Declan Rice, winning eight of his nine duels while making two key passes amid a 90% passing accuracy.

WINGER: Anass Zaroury (Burnley)

The Moroccan wideman has endured a frustrating start to the season, playing only 27 minutes in the Premier League since being sent off in the final moments of Burnley’s opener. But Zaroury had a hand in all four goals against Salford, making five key passes in all, showcasing to Vincent Kompany how he might help the Clarets out of their creative slump in key games against Newcastle and Luton.

WINGER: Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United)

Almost three years after signing for United, the win over Palace represented Pellistri’s first start at Old Trafford. And the Uruguayan enhanced his prospects, playing a role in the opening goal while showcasing his directness and graft at just the right time while Ten Hag scratches around for right wingers. If the 21-year-old isn’t going to make the breakthrough now, he probably never will at Old Trafford.

FORWARD: Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

This was hardly a rare opportunity for Jackson but his profligacy in front of goal suggested he was running out of chances. Mercifully, he took one that came his way against Brighton to settle the tie and ease the pressure very slightly on Mauricio Pochettino. His goal just after the hour seemed to lift a weight from his shoulders and Pochettino needs to hope the striker takes that breeziness into the Premier League.

FORWARD: Reiss Nelson (Arsenal)

The forward was the best of Arteta’s fringe players, capping a fine performance at Brentford with a cool early finish for the only goal, while grafting off the ball to stake a claim for the left-wing spot against Bournemouth on Saturday if Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard remain sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Read next: Here goes: Five reasons why Spurs could definitely win the Premier League