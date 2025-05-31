Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to win this season’s Champions League final and only four Inter Milan stars feature in our combined XI…

This XI is based on WhoScored’s player ratings system, so don’t shout at us if you disagree with these selections…

GK: Yann Sommer (Inter Milan)

Starting with a controversial pick, 36-year-old Sommer gets the nod ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma, thanks largely to the veteran keeping seven clean sheets in this season’s Champions League.

Still, PSG will be confident of penetrating Sommer’s goal after he conceded 10 goals in four games against Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona, while Donnarumma – on the eye test rather than his rating – is superior to his counterpart and will give Luis Enrique’s side a big advantage if the final goes to a penalty shootout.

RB: Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

Inter Milan standout Denzel Dumfries is unfortunate to miss out on this XI as the “incredible” wing-back is still earning admiring glances from the Premier League, though Manchester United’s hopes of signing him *should* have evaporated completely.

Dumfries would be straight in any other combined XI involving Inter Milan this season, but he missed out to Hakimi as his remarkable performances this term have cemented him as the most complete right-back in the world.

CB: Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

If there were a weak spot to be exploited in this fantasy XI, it is at centre-back with the best days behind De Vrij and his partner in the heart of the defence.

33-year-old De Vrij is protected with legs around him in Simone Inzaghi’s well-oiled 3-4-3 formation, which puts Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd to shame, but his leadership and experience is key to ensuring the other fancy cogs can flourish.

CB: Marquinhos (PSG)

Thirty-one-year-old Marquinhos has not quite reached the heights he was projected to achieve as he broke onto the scene at Roma before becoming the world’s most expensive teenager in 2013, but the current Brazil and PSG captain has still had a very good career and edges out William Pacho and Alessandro Bastoni.

LB: Nuno Mendes (PSG)

The tussle for the left-back slot was not as close-fought as at right-back, with former Man Utd target Nuno Mendes emphatically shutting the door on a move to Old Trafford amid his sensational form for PSG.

PSG have the best right-back in Europe and the same can be said at left-back after the 22-year-old ‘devoured’ Liverpool star Mohamed Salah over two legs.

CM: Joao Neves (PSG)

PSG have an advantage over Inter Milan at full-back and they should also win the midfield battle, with Enrique’s star trio meshing beautifully to contribute to the Ligue Un giants reaching their final form.

We start with Neves, who produced a clutch moment for PSG back in the group stages against Manchester City and played a huge role in keeping Enrique’s side ticking from a deep position.

CM: Vitinha (PSG)

Enrique has done a breathtaking job to help PSG’s group of hungry youngsters reach previously unforeseen performance levels and this is particularly the case with Vitinha, who has come an awful long way since his nondescript loan spell at Wolves during the 2019/20 season.

CM: Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)

A la Wesley Sneijder, Calhanoglu has ridden out non-stop links with Premier League clubs to avoid England and for a stint at Inter Milan. He’s having a great season and his six goal involvements in 11 Champions League outings explain his inclusion over Nicolo Barella and unfortunate PSG absentee, Fabian Ruiz.

RW: Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

At the start of this season, Dembele’s time at PSG appeared to be nearing an end as he looked destined to ride off into the Saudi Pro League sunset and earn a fortune having failed to reach his full potential.

But all has changed this season under Enrique, with the 28-year-old rising from the floor to becoming a serious contender for the 2025 Ballon d’Or award as a top scorer in Europe candidate.

ST: Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

There have been times when it’s been hard to understand the hype surrounding Martinez, as he’s often gone missing on big occasions.

However, his best displays this season have come in the Champions League as his 11 goal involvements in 12 matches helped Inter earn statement wins over Bayern and Barcelona.

LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)

Kvaratskhelia left Napoli for PSG in January’s second-most expensive transfer and he’s taken no time to settle in Paris. It’s a shame that Liverpool did not pull their finger out and sign him, as he’s a joy to watch and scarily, the 24-year-old is likely only going to get better in the coming years.

