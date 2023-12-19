The Champions League last-16 draw has prompted little above apathy – but a couple of match-ups really stand out. Here’s how we’ve ranked for right ties for interest…

8) FC Copenhagen v Man City

Despite disposing of Manchester United, Copenhagen was the draw all the Pot One sides wanted, even if they would never admit it.

So the holders will be pretty pleased with their lot, even if it’s another tie to prompt little more than a shrug from City fans. And neutrals will barely muster even that. These two sides faced off in the group stage last year, with City winning 5-0 at home and drawing 0-0 away while missing a penalty and playing for an hour with 10 men.

7) PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund

Interesting, this, at least for Peter Bosz. The PSV boss was sacked by Dortmund in 2017 after six months in the job so revenge is on the agenda.

PSV are certainly in decent form, having won all 16 of their Eredivisie games, scoring 3.5 goals per game, while losing only once all season to Arsenal. Not that it matters much right now with two months until the first leg. Which is handy for Dortmund since they are not in a similar vein of form. Edin Terzic might find himself having suffered the same fate as Bosz by the time February rolls around.

6) Lazio v Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are slugging it out with Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga so serene passage in Europe will be appreciated in Bavaria while they deal with domestic matters if their 12th straight crown is under threat.

It is hard to see how Lazio will cause Bayern problems. The Romans are 11th in Serie A, with Maurizio Sarri more preoccupied with clinging to his job for long enough to welcome another ex-Chelsea boss in Thomas Tuchel. Sarri said at the weekend that Lazio’s “real level is somewhere between what we achieved last season and where we are now”. So sixth or seventh then. Which won’t be enough to bother Bayern.

5) RB Leipzig v Real Madrid

Leipzig director Joachim Plenge didn’t take the draw at all well: “It’s the worst that could have happened to us.”

Plenge seems to have forgotten that Leipzig have form for turning over Real, last season in the group stage when they triumphed 3-2 at home. Back at the Bernabeu, it took a couple of late goals for the hosts to triumph.

Still, Real will be relatively content with being paired with Leipzig again even if the rest of us are rather less arsed.

4) Porto v Arsenal

To Portugal go Arsenal for the last 16, just as they did in the Europa League last term. That tie didn’t end well for the Gunners.

Porto and Sporting are on a similar level. The latter beat the former 2-0 on Monday night to go top of the league but they are only three points ahead, with Benfica slap bang in the middle of them. And against a side that qualified on the final matchday by holding their nerve against Shakhtar Donetsk, Arsenal will preach the danger of complacency.

But that should be their biggest threat. These Gunners should progress to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010 relatively serenely amid oodles of apathy beyond north London.

Pepe was sent off in that defeat to Sporting; he was part of the Porto team which faced Arsenal in the 2006/07 group stage and will take them on again in his 40s almost two decades later, provided he isn’t suspended.

3) PSG v Real Sociedad

It’s handy for PSG that they’ve swerved the big hitters in Pot One since they’ve been pretty ropey in Europe this season, scraping through at Milan and brave Newcastle’s expense after winning only two group games.

In contrast, Real Sociedad will feel they have nothing to fear. The Spanish side, currently sixth in La Liga, finished their group campaign just ahead of Inter and with the best defensive record of any side. Granted, they aren’t especially potent going forward, but they are organised enough to cause PSG problems. So it could be interesting if there’s the prospect of the Parisians going out because that’s never not funny.

2) Inter Milan v Atletico Madrid

OK, finally, now we’re talking…

This is perhaps the toughest one to call. Inter are top of Serie A and flying domestically; and though Atletico are off the pace domestically, back in fourth and eight points off Real, they remain very much a reflection of their manager – tough to break down while possessing two of the joint top scorers through the group stage.

In a draw lacking much jeopardy, we’re guaranteed to lose at least one heavy hitter in a tie that goes the longest distance.

1) Napoli v Barcelona

A similarly hard one to call. And, small field though it may be, the styles the champions of Spain and Italy make this the tie of the last 16.

Neither side are hitting the heights they scaled last season. Napoli’s title defence has gone so badly it cost Rudi Garcia his job, while Barca aren’t even the best team in Catalonia right now.

Napoli, in fifth but way off Inter, and Barca need to shelve their European campaigns through the winter to focus on their domestic woes, and each side might look somewhat different – not necessarily better – after the January window. But with both attacks much stronger than their defences, this could be a doozy.

