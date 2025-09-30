Crystal Palace are currently third in the Premier League, but they are underperforming and should be doing even better for one clear reason…

Oliver Glasner‘s side are riding the crest of a wave as one of the in-form teams in the Premier League, having extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 18 games against Liverpool at the weekend.

Unlike Ruben Amorim, Glasner’s preferred 3-4-3 system is a well-oiled machine with a superb spine and players in all positions that are perfectly tailored to this specialised set-up.

Despite losing Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise in recent seasons, Crystal Palace have gone from strength to strength, and remarkably, they are fourth in our calendar year Premier League table.

However, Glasner still has reason to be frustrated at Crystal Palace this season, with his side severely underperforming on one key statistic.

This comes as the Eagles are 19th in the Premier League based on Opta‘s goals vs xG metric, with Glasner’s side only finding the net eight times from an xG of 11.41 (-3.41).

There is only one team worse than Palace when it comes to this metric, and you’ll be shocked to hear that Man Utd are that side.

The £200m signings of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are yet to usher in a seismic improvement of Man Utd’s attack, attack, with the Red Devils in the minus column with a score of -5.21 (seven goals from their 12.21 xG).

Palace and Man Utd are clear of their nearest rivals at the bottom, with 18th-placed Wolves at -1.57, Nottingham Forest at -1.47, Brighton at -1.43 and Newcastle United at -1.18.

With xG, the buck tends to stop at a club’s No.9 and Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta is the main culprit of their poor performance in this area, with the striker only scoring two Premier League goals from his six games with an xG of 3.60.

Ismaila Sarr is actually outperforming his xG with three Premier League goals, while summer signing Yeremi Pino is in the red with Mateta.

The latest example of this issue for Palace was against Liverpool, with Glasner’s team finding the net twice from an xG of 2.92 and seven shots on target.

And Glasner is aware of this problem, with the head coach admitting ahead of the match against Liverpool that his side has not taken advantage of their chances in various matches this season.

“I’m always positive,” Glasner said before the 2-1 win vs Liverpool.

“I always think that we can score two goals – but against Sunderland we didn’t do it. Against Millwall we didn’t do it. We had the chances.

“I’m always positive, yes. I’m trusting this group of players. I’m trusting the way we are playing, because we showed, so many times, that we are able to create chances, and then if we have the efficiency, yes, we can score two against Liverpool again.

“But we have to do many things only on a very, very good level, on a top level, and we have to be efficient. Then it’s possible.”