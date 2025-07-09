Well, that was more like it. One key England trait shone through as Sabrina Wiegman’s side bounced back to ensure they are alive and kicking at Euro 2025…

Under Wiegman, the Lionesses have become accustomed to winning football matches, lifting the 2022 European Championship trophy and finishing as runners-up at the 2023 World Cup.

England headed into this summer’s tournament intent on retaining their Euros crown, but their preparations have been far from smooth as Mary Earps, Millie Bright and Fran Kirby ruled themselves out by announcing their retirement from international football.

And matters got worse last Saturday as the sub-par holders were deservedly beaten 2-1 by France in their tournament opener.

It is never ideal when you lose your first group game at a major tournament, but the manner of England’s performance was equally concerning; France (barring the opening 15 minutes) were comfortably the better side as they bullied their opponents and took advantage of their uncharacteristic defensive frailties.

This damaging result left the Lionesses with no option but to win their second group game against 2017 winners Netherlands, with a draw or loss to seal a particularly disappointing defence of their trophy with an exit after two games if/when France beat Wales in the later kick-off on Wednesday.

But Wiegman is a serial winner, and she has been the personification of calm in the build-up to her side’s showdown with the Netherlands, insisting: “We lost against France and we play against a very good opponent again, but we’re really good too. It’s a final for us, we will do everything to win. Every game is must-win. We’ve experienced that before.”

England, more often than not, have turned up when it matters during Wiegman’s reign, during which they have never lost back-to-back matches.

And despite facing a tough adversary in the 11th-ranked Netherlands and Manchester City standout Vivianne Miedema, the Lionesses (fifth-ranked) displayed their ability to bounce back in kind to dominate their Group D rivals from the opening whistle.

While England could not maintain their strong start against France as they gave up control, their intensity was back as they refused to give the Netherlands a moment’s rest, either in or out of possession.

Lauren Hemp set the tempo of the match by swiftly getting the better of Kerstin Casparij on the left flank and looking threatening with every move, but her counterpart on the right opened the scoring as the dominating side took advantage.

England were noticeably going direct at the right moment, but they were accurate with their long balls and goalkeeper Hannah Hampton superbly opened up the Netherlands to instantly send Alessia Russo on the breakaway.

As she often does, Arsenal’s Russo produced brilliant hold-up play to create space for Lauren James, who took over and beautifully swept the ball home into the top corner to break the deadlock.

Thankfully, England did not take their foot off the gas and remained in the ascendency in a first half made perfect by Georgia Stanway’s sublimely drilled finish into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 moments before the interval.

Just as England succumbed to an inspired France, the Netherlands were given the same treatment tonight as there was only going to be one winner.

The Netherlands had slightly more of the ball at the start of the second half as they tried and failed to build momentum, but they were shut down by a resurgent defence and got caught on the counter-attack, with the game over after 60 minutes.

James netted her second and her side’s third on the night, nonchalantly tapping the ball into the bottom corner after Ella Toone was unfortunate to have her goal-bound shot blocked.

Toone did get her goal a few minutes later, though. She benefited from more expert No.9 play from Russo, who was once again England’s creator to complete her hat-trick of assists as her teammate found the bottom corner from inside the penalty area.

This rounded off a statement win and performance from England when they needed it most.

It also sees them regain control of their own destiny, with a likely win against Wales on Sunday enough to book their place in the knockout stages of Euro 2025 as they strive to retain their crown.

If they are to achieve that feat, the immense levels reached against the Netherlands must be maintained, with the fantastic front four of Russo, James. Toone and Hemp are inevitably key to their chances.