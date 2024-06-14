Another Euro 2024 XI, is it? Yes. Yes, it is. This time we have a team with the most valuable players. There is no shoehorning here so players will be in the correct position. And instead of having three attacking midfield players in the middle, there is some structure with a proper No. 6. We take our job very seriously, folks.

Anyway, here goes. Values are taken from the terrific Transfermarkt.

Most valuable XI at Euro 2024

GK: Diogo Costa (£34m, Portugal)

The disrespect Transfermarkt shows towards goalkeepers. €40m? Really? Every team needs one, you know.

FC Porto and Portugal shot-stopper Diogo Costa is the most valuable goalkeeper in the world, joint with Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Swiss international Gregor Kobel on £33.7m.

Despite starring for Borussia Dortmund and being the best goalkeeper in the 2023/24 Champions League, Kobel is not first choice for Switzerland. Murat Yakin instead prefers stalwart ‘keeper Yann Sommer.

Costa gets the nod over his fellow goalkeepers as he is younger. That is the only way we could think of separating them. Nobody will care, will they?

You probably will when we get to the defensive-midfield predicament.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold 70m (£59m, England)

The most expensive right-back at Euro 2024 probably won’t play at right-back. Reports suggest Trent Alexander-Arnold will start in midfield for England in their tournament opener against Serbia on Sunday.

Valued at €70m (£59m), Alexander-Arnold is out of contract next summer and Real Madrid are reportedly lurking. Los Blancos want to turn the clock back to the true Galactico days, don’t they?

CB: William Saliba (£67m, France)

The right-back won’t start at right-back and the first centre-back probably won’t start at all. Arsenal youngster William Saliba is the most valuable defender in world football, along with his centre-back partner here, at €80m (£67.4m).

We say he might not start because France manager Didier Deschamps appears to prefer Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate. Saliba did impress in the goalless draw against Canada on Sunday so the World Cup-winning boss might have a change of heart. It feels unlikely though.

CB: Ruben Dias (£67m, Portugal)

The heart of our defence is an Arsenal-Manchester City duo and arguably the two best central defenders in the Premier League.

Dias’ form at the back will be integral for Portugal and if he performs like we know he can, Roberto Martinez’s side will be just fine.

LB: Josko Gvardiol 75m (£63m, Croatia)

Manchester City won the Treble and then signed the best young defender in the world and the guy who was the perfect defensive left-back for Pep Guardiola’s system. Life is not fair sometimes.

Now valued at €75m (£63.2m), Gvardiol is the most valuable left-back in world football. And he should have won Young Player of the Tournament at the 2022 World Cup.

DM: Declan Rice (£101m, England)

Unfortunately for us, Declan Rice and Rodri are both worth €120m (£101.2m). We have separated them by looking at contract length and age. If it was a case of picking the better player then it would have been Rodri.

England’s only guaranteed starter in midfield, Rice is the spine of this team and his physical presence is going to be pivotal with Harry Maguire out injured.

CM: Florian Wirtz (£110m, Germany)

Germany have some outstanding young players, led by Florian Wirtz and Bayern Munich playmaker Jamal Musiala. The former had an outstanding campaign for Bayer Leverkusen and will be one of the first names on the teamsheet for Germany this summer. More importantly though, his Transfermarkt value has soared to €130m (£109.6m).

It should be a joy to watch both Wirtz and Musiala strut their stuff in their homeland as Germany look to go all the way after struggling so much in recent years.

CM: Jude Bellingham (£151.8m, England)

England sensation Jude Bellingham goes to Germany as the star man for the Three Lions. He is now a Galactico and a Champions League winner. His season has been like a movie and he will be desperate to end it in the best way possible, bringing his nation their first European Championship trophy. No pressure, son, but the whole country is banking on you.

This time last year Transfermarkt only valued him at a pathetic €120m (£109.6m) but now Bellingham is worth a mind-boggling €180m (£151.8m).

The 20-year-old scored 19 goals and made six assists in 28 La Liga matches as he was named the division’s best player. He was also named Champions League Young Player of the Season after scoring four and assisting five on the way to Real Madrid’s 15th time winning the big one.

RW: Bukayo Saka (£118m, England)

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka joins club teammate Saliba in the most valuable XI at Euro 2024, coming in at a whopping €140m (£118m).

This lovely human’s meteoric rise has been lovely to watch. He has gone from starring at left-back for Arsenal to carrying the club on his back during the darkest of days to performing at a world-class level and helping the Gunners compete at the top of the Premier League. We love him and if you don’t, there is something seriously wrong with you.

LW: Phil Foden (£126.5m, England)

Phil Foden’s outstanding year for Manchester City has become a stick to beat Saka with on social media, which epitomises the sorry state of Twitter/X these days. Anyway, less of that nonsense and more praising Foden – who will likely play on the left wing for England this summer.

Valued at €150m (£126.5m), the 24-year-old’s best position is in the No. 10 role but playing him there for England means playing Bellingham out of position, which is pointless. He will do a grand job on the left and will need to shine if football is to come home. We know he can do it and with the pressure more on Bellingham and Harry Kane, Foden might emerge as England’s best player this summer.

ST: Kylian Mbappe (£152m, France)

The biggest superstar at Euro 2024 is worth the same as Bellingham. They both boast a silly €180m valuation and go to Germany with heavy expectations to deliver.

Kylian Mbappe will play at his first major tournament as the captain of his country and if anyone can take such pressure in their stride, it is this man. He will need to do more for France at Euro 2024 than he did for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, mind. He is playing in a better system and with better players this summer so likely will.

There is not much to say about Mbappe that has not been said already. Just look at these ludicrous stats.

