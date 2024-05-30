Sofyan Amrabat earned a move to Manchester United after a strong World Cup with Morocco. Sometimes all it takes is one good international tournament for a Premier League side to become convinced by a player’s ability.

With that in mind, here are eight players we think could shine at Euro 2024 and earn a move to the Premier League as a reward.

Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid/Netherlands)

On a list full of younger players ready to prove their worth, we kick things off with former Manchester United attacker Memphis Depay, who will be seeking a new club this summer after agreeing to leave Atletico on a free transfer.

There have been plenty of whispers of a Premier League return but nothing has materialised for Memphis since leaving the Red Devils in January 2017. This could be the year we see Memphis come back to Our League. While he is past his best, the Dutchman certainly has a lot to offer. Those wage demands should be extortionate, mind; Saudi Arabia feels a lot more realistic.

👉 More: Netherlands squad ranked on likeliness of Liverpool transfer with Slot favourites linked

Heorhiy Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk/Ukraine)

The next big-money player expected to emerge from Shakhtar after they received £62million from Chelsea for Mykhaylo Mudryk, attacking midfielder Sudakov is destined for one of Europe’s big boys.

The 21-year-old extended his contract in February so will cost a pretty penny – potentially even more than Mudryk.

Since playing the full 90 minutes in the 2-0 loss against England last March, Sudakov has not missed a game for Ukraine and played a pivotal part in his country qualifying for Euro 2024, assisting both goals in the 2-1 play-off final victory over Iceland.

Having played such a big part in their qualification success, the Shakhtar playmaker will be crucial to any success in Germany. Ukraine have Romania, Slovakia and Belgium in their group. They will be disappointed if they do not qualify for the knock-out stage, and Sudakov will be disappointed if he is still a Shakhtar player next season.

Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia/Georgia)

Another player being hotly linked with a summer transfer, Mamardashvili could really prove his worth to Newcastle United with an impressive Euros campaign.

The 23-year-old Georgian is one of the best young goalkeepers in the game and is being tipped by many to become the best in the business. Valencia’s owners will be willing to sell their prized asset this summer and the Magpies are rightly interested.

For a nation whose hopes seemingly rely on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – or ‘Kvaradona’ – there is another potential superstar in the Georgia squad. A group match against Portugal will be interesting with Mamardashvili likely to earn his money in that game, but Turkey and Czechia are two winnable matches for one of the least-favoured teams in Germany.

MORE ON EURO 2024 FROM F365

👉 Every Euro 2024 squad as they are named

👉 Rio Ferdinand 19th: All 25 Euro 2024 pundits ranked as BBC, ITV announce broadcasting teams

👉 Mainoo bolts into the famous F365 Euro 2024 England ladder, which has a new No. 1

Fedri Kadioglu (Fenerbahce/Turkey)

Arsenal are reportedly looking at Turkey full-back Kadioglu – who is versatile and can play on either side of defence and as a winger. He predominantly plays on the left but is right-footed.

Having represented the Netherlands from Under-16 to Under-21 levels – playing for the latter at the age of 18 – the 24-year-old chose to represent Turkey at senior level and has 15 caps to his name after making his debut in June 2022.

He has played here, there and everywhere for Turkey, scoring his only senior international goal in a 3-2 friendly win against Germany…in Germany.

We don’t know what position he will play this summer but we are convinced he will impress some Premier League scouts.

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta/Netherlands)

The Netherlands have plenty of players who could catch the eye of Premier League clubs this summer; Tijjani Reijnders and Lutsharel Geertruida come to mind. We like the look of Koopmeiners at Atalanta and think Ronald Koeman would be foolish not to start him at Euro 2024.

No Marten de Roon does Koopmeiners’ chances of starting no harm and as a player with an eye for a goal, he would be an ideal partner in midfield for Frenkie de Jong. Hopefully he can show us why Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus want him.

👉 More: Future Liverpool manager Arne Slot can easily become best Dutch boss in Premier League history

Zeno Debast (Anderlecht/Belgium)

The rumour mill suggests that Debast will be off to Sporting this summer, but they might be wise to act quickly before bigger clubs catch sight of Debast in Germany.

The 20-year-old defender is a player with incredible promise and, looking at the other defenders in the Belgium squad, he needs to be in Domenico Tedesco’s starting XI this summer. If he is, we can see Sporting’s deal being hijacked, assuming it is not finalised before the tournament kicks off on June 14.

📣 TO THE COMMENTS! Who will win Euro 2024? Join the debate here.

Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona/Ukraine)

Newcastle are reportedly in the market for a right-sided winger and like Jarrod Bowen at West Ham, but if they look abroad there will not be many better options out there than Tsyhankov. The Ukrainian international might not be open to that move, mind. Girona are in the Champions League, while Newcastle are not in any European competition.

The scorer of one of the goals Sudakov set up against Iceland, Tsyhankov is another who can be highly influential for Ukraine this summer.

David Hancko (Feyenoord/Slovakia)

Hancko had a very productive qualifying campaign, scoring two and assisting three from left-back, despite being a centre-back under Arne Slot at Feyenoord. The 26-year-old was one of the best players in the Eredivisie this season as his side only lost twice in the Dutch top flight, starting all 34 games, missing only 25 minutes of action.

Slovakia are not fancied to do much at the European Championships but we are excited to see Hancko at a major tournament. Whether he plays as a full-back or in the middle, we expect him to impress many.

More: Who will win the Ballon d’Or? | Top scorers of 2024 | Every Euro 2024 squad