Tottenham star James Maddison is one of the signings of the season.

These guys have been good, or at least not bad, and have therefore been given early crowns as the best summer signings. The list features four club-record signings.

We’ve also done the far more enjoyable, and entirely factual, worst signings of the season.

Arsenal – Declan Rice

Arsenal looking worse this season than last isn’t on Rice, who is undoubtedly a big upgrade on Thomas Partey at the base of midfield.

Aston Villa – Moussa Diaby

Two goals and three assists having started every game for Villa. The club-record signing is perfect for Unai Emery’s counter-attacking side.

Bournemouth – Max Aarons

He’s been reliable, without being outstanding, and in truth it’s slim pickings at 19th-placed Bournemouth, who have scored five and conceded 15.

Brentford – Kevin Schade

Gets in because he scored a goal, which only four of his other teammates have managed, but also because that goal against Crystal Palace was bloody brilliant, cutting in from the left and curling the ball into the far corner.

Brighton – Joao Pedro

A weird Brighton signing in that we had already heard of him; not weird in that he’s really good at football.

Burnley – Zeki Amdouni

Took his goal against Nottingham Forest very nicely and is just a lovely footballer to watch. At 22, he’s the sort of player other Premier League sides will be sniffing around should Burnley fail to beat the drop.

Chelsea – Axel Disasi

Only Manchester City (5) have conceded fewer than the six goals Chelsea have shipped this season and Disasi has played every minute, looking dominant and very comfortable alongside Thiago Silva. He’s also scored one of their seven goals.

Crystal Palace – Jefferson Lerma

Just a very tidy and experienced defensive midfielder who cost them nothing.

Everton – Beto

Essentially in by default as the other signings either haven’t played or been a bit crap, Beto puts himself about and wins headers, sometimes.

Fulham – Timothy Castagne

Quite possibly signed the wrong Leicester right-back as Ricardo Pereira thrives in the Championship, but Castagne has been fine.

Liverpool – Dominik Szoboszlai

He’s played every Premier League minute thus far, looking almost laughably comfortable doing so.

Luton – Mads Andersen

Every game he’s started Luton have lost, which isn’t great, but he has scored a goal. Full disclosure, we looked at the WhoScored ratings for this one.

Manchester City – Jeremy Doku

It’s very unfair that City can do without a “proper winger”, as Pep Guardiola described Doku, and win everything, and then buy a brilliant one to add another string to their big, f**k off, bow.

Manchester United – Rasmus Hojlund

With two very different, but brilliant goals in defeat to Galatasaray, Hojlund has somehow managed to put all the Manchester United-ness out of his mind to show why they paid £64m for him.

Newcastle – Tino Livramento

Sandro Tonali is our pick for their worst signing and it felt weird to go for Harvey Barnes as he’s injured and firmly below Anthony Gordon in the pecking order anyway, so really it was between Livramento and Lewis Hall; Livramento impressed more against Manchester City in the League Cup.

Nottingham Forest – Callum Hudson-Odoi

Showed what many assumed we would have seen in Chelsea blue for the last couple of seasons in a brilliant display against Burnley, capped by a stunning goal.

Sheffield United – Gustavo Hamer

He’s got two of Sheffield United’s four goals and 11 key passes this season is six more than the next best among the Blades. Hamer is one of the few (possibly on his own actually) in Paul Heckingbottom’s side that’s so far bridged the quality gap from the Championship to the Premier League.

Tottenham – James Maddison

He’s got four assists and two goals already, is behind only Kieran Trippier (22) on 21 chances created and has 58 shot-creating actions, with Bukayo Saka the next best on 36. What a bit of business.

West Ham – James Ward-Prowse

Two goals and five assists in all competitions, it’s a wonder West Ham didn’t face more competition to sign him. That said, he is absolutely perfect for David Moyes’ set piece-heavy side.

Wolves – Matt Doherty

Really not much to go on at Wolves, where the six summer signings have featured for under 300 minutes between them. Doherty was at least free.