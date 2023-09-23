Odegaard leapfrogs Arsenal summer signing: Every Premier League club’s highest-paid players

After Arsenal made their skipper their best-paid player, here is every Premier League club’s highest earner. Some are providing better value for money than others.

Figures taken from Capology…

Arsenal – Martin Odegaard

Odegaard’s new deal, announced on Friday to tie him to the Gunners until 2028, sees the captain surpass Kai Havertz as the club’s biggest earner. Havertz is said to be raking in £280,000 per week, meaning a massive bump on Odegaard’s previous salary of around £120,000 a week and a place in the Premier League’s top 10 earners.

Aston Villa – Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara, Clement Lenglet

A three-way tie to be the Villans’ biggest earner, with Lenglet on loan from Barcelona. Villa are committed to paying the other pair for four more years.

Bournemouth – Justin Kluivert

Bournemouth are forking out just over a million a week on wages, with summer signing Kluivert trousering more than anyone after signing a five-year deal upon joining from Roma.

Brentford – Ben Mee

Mee chose Brentford as a free agent in 2022 as they were offering the veteran two-year terms that made him their best-paid player, on more than double what Ivan Toney currently earns. Until January when Chelsea give the striker a contract until the end of time.

Brighton – Ansu Fati

The on-loan winger is comfortably the highest earner in the Brighton dressing room on account of his contract at Barcelona. The Seagulls are said to be paying 80 per cent of his wages this season, making them liable for around £160,000 a week.

Burnley – Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork

The Clarets’ biggest earners are both in the final year of their contracts, each said to be worth £45,000 a week.

Chelsea – Raheem Sterling

Sterling is way out in front of his team-mates in the earnings stakes, with the winger raking in around £325,000 a week. Captain Reece James is closest, making £250,000 a week for at least another five years or until Real or Bayern come for him.

Crystal Palace – Dean Henderson, Michael Olise

It was a big summer for the Palace pair, one who arrived and the other who signed a new contract, with the departed Wilfried Zaha replaced as the Eagles’ biggest earner.

Everton – Jordan Pickford

You can’t say Pickford doesn’t deserve this status since he seems to be the most-worked player on Everton’s books. Three of the Toffees’ top five earners are in the last year of their contracts.

Fulham – Raul Jimenez

The Mexico striker replaced Aleksandar Mitrovic as Fulham’s centre-forward and their biggest earner when he signed a two-year deal worth around £100,000 a week. Mitrovic won’t get out of bed for that in Saudi.

Liverpool – Mo Salah

Liverpool had little choice but to smash their wage structure to keep Salah when talking terms last year. But around £350,000 per week is small change compared to what he’s being offered in Saudi.

Luton – Albert Sambi Lokonga

Sandwiched between two of the four-best paid players in the Premier League is an Arsenal loanee on around a sixth of what this fella earns…

Manchester City – Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne is City’s highest earner and the best-paid player in the Premier League, with around £400,000 in his weekly pay packet.

Manchester United – Casemiro

The Brazilian looked good value for his £350,000 a week last season. This season, not so much.

Newcastle – Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Tripper

The Magpies there, keen to retain parity at the top of their salary list. Tonali wasn’t keen to leave AC Milan but Newcastle’s offer – to Milan and the midfielder – was too good to turn down.

Nottingham Forest – Divock Origi

The ex-Liverpool striker is on a big salary at AC Milan, which Forest have agreed to cover in full during his year by the Trent.

Sheffield United – Rhian Brewster

The Blades striker, pocketing around £35,000 a week, hasn’t played in almost a year due to a hamstring injury

Tottenham – Heung-min Son

The South Korea star is already making more than any of his team-mates at around £190,000 a week, but Spurs are keen to offer him new terms to avoid another Harry Kane situation as he approaches his expiration year of 2025.

West Ham – Lucas Paqueta

The Brazilian would have earned a pay rise had he joined City in the summer but, for now, he’ll have to get by on £150,000 a week with the Hammers.

Wolves – Pablo Sarabia

Wolves had little choice but to slash their wage bill during the summer, with only Sarabia of last season’s top five earners still at the club