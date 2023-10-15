Steven Gerrard leads every Premier League club’s most-capped England international

Steven Gerrard and Sir Bobby Charlton have the most England caps as Liverpool and Man Utd players.

A single game is enough to be one club’s leader for England caps, while five teams, including half of the big six, have their own centurions. Man Utd have two of them.

This list, compiled with the help of the wonderful englandstats.com, accounts for post-war caps won while playing for each individual club…

Arsenal: Kenny Sansom – 77 caps

The left-back accumulated 86 caps in total between 1979 and 1988, with Sansom making his first appearances as a Crystal Palace player. David Seaman pushed Sansom close with 72.

Aston Villa: Gareth Southgate – 42 caps

The England boss earned the majority of his 57 caps as a Villan, adding 15 more when he moved to Boro.

Bournemouth: Callum Wilson – four caps

The first four of Wilson’s nine caps came while he represented the Cherries. Their only other England international? The once-capped Lewis Cook.

Brentford: Ivan Toney – one cap

Toney would surely now be clear as the most-capped Bee had he not been suspended for eight months. As it is, the centre-forward is one of three Bees to receive England honours, but Billy Scott and Les Smith lined up for the Three Lions in 1936 and 1939 respectively.

Brighton: Steve Foster, Lewis Dunk – three caps

Headband-rocking centre-back Foster is almost certain to be overtaken by Dunk, who moved level on three caps when he lined up for the friendly against Australia.

Burnley: John Connelly – 10 caps

The Lancashire-born forward earned half of his 20 caps with Burnley, the other half with Manchester United in a seven-year international career. Nick Pope earned eight caps while a Claret.

Chelsea: Frank Lampard – 104 caps

Lampard won all but two of his 106 caps as a Blue, with his first two coming as a West Ham player at the start of an international career which spanned almost 15 years.

Crystal Palace: Kenny Sansom and Geoff Thomas – nine caps

Arsenal have claimed Sansom while Thomas earned all of his caps in less than a year between 1991 and 1992. This was his final appearance…

Apparently it’s a anniversary of something today. I love Twitter 😃😃. If only @GaryLineker had shanked his pass. Great run though 🙄 pic.twitter.com/aYPirX5TZZ — Geoff Thomas MBE (@GeoffThomasGTF) February 19, 2018

Everton: Jordan Pickford – 55 caps

The current England No.1 edged past Phil Jagielka’s 40 caps almost two years ago to the day. All of his international appearances have come while keeping Everton’s goal.

Fulham: Johnny Haynes – 56 caps

The first Englishman to be paid £100 a week claimed all of his caps as a Cottager. He captained England 22 times under Walter Winterbottom.

Liverpool: Steven Gerrard – 114 caps

Gerrard’s England career spanned 14 years, exclusively with Liverpool. Jordan Henderson is next on 76.

Luton Town: Paul Walsh – five caps

Seven Hatters have turned out for England since the war. Three of Walsh’s five caps, and his only international goal, came against Australia.

Manchester City: Raheem Sterling – 61 caps

Sterling’s caps haul as a Citizen is within sight for John Stones (58) and, perhaps if he squints, Kyle Walker (51).

Manchester United: Sir Bobby Charlton – 106 caps

Wayne Rooney has more caps in total, and more goals, but 18 of his 120 appearances came either side of his United career, with Everton and DC United. All of Sir Bobby’s haul came as a United player in a 12-year England career.

Newcastle: Alan Shearer – 35 caps

Just over half of Shearer’s 63 England caps came as a Magpie. Presumably he would have had plenty more had he not jacked in his England career after Euro 2000. Kieron Dyer was close with 32.

Nottingham Forest: Stuart Pearce – 76 caps

Psycho is way out in front for Forest, with Des Walker his closest challenger on 47. Pearce, who was the 999th player to represent England, earned two further caps with West Ham.

Sheffield United: Tony Currie – seven caps

Seven Blades have represented England since the war, none more often than Currie, with only Brian Deane capped as a Blade since.

Tottenham: Harry Kane – 84 caps

The England skipper walked away from Spurs on 84 caps, split over three international managers, with Jermain Defoe and Eric Dier (both 49) his closest challengers.

🛡️ He was the man who captained @England to #WorldCup glory aged just 25, stopped a ‘Hurricane’ with an unforgettable tackle and was named by @Pele as the best defender he ever played against 😢 #OnThisDay in 1993 Sir Bobby Moore passed away, aged 51pic.twitter.com/ERnjljoCl3 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 24, 2021



West Ham: Bobby Moore – 108 caps

Robert Frederick Chelsea Moore claimed all of his caps as a Hammer between 1962 and 1973. His total stood as a record for 16 years, and he shares the record with Billy Wright for 90 games as skipper. Speaking of…

Wolves: Billy Wright – 105 caps

The Wolves legend was the first player in the world to earn 100 international caps and, like Moore, earned all of his England caps with one club.