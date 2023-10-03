Time to talk terms: Every Premier League club’s next big contract decision

Four club captains are due to talk terms, while Tottenham, West Ham, Manchester City, Brentford and Palace will have to engage with some of their biggest names.

Here’s every club’s next priority when it comes to contracts…

Arsenal – David Raya

Pinning down Martin Odegaard to a new deal was the big one for Arsenal, with the skipper recently becoming their highest-paid player. Mikel Arteta would be willing to wave off Mohamed Elneny, Jorginho and Cedric Soares when their deals expire at the end of the season but, assuming he performs as the manager expects, Raya’s future needs sorting. The keeper is currently on loan from Brentford with a £27million option to buy.

Aston Villa – Ollie Watkins

The striker’s current deal expires in 2025 but Villa are already on the case, with Chelsea and Arsenal both said to be sniffing around the England international. Watkins, the first Villan to score two hat-tricks in a season since Andy Gray, is understood to be happy to renew.

Bournemouth – Lloyd Kelly

The Cherries have a full XI of players who are tied to the club only until the end of the season, among them Ryan Christie and Kelly. The 24-year-old has been linked with Tottenham and Liverpool, with Bournemouth perhaps forced into selling in January if there is no sign of a renewal on the horizon.

Brentford – Ivan Toney

Most clubs would be panicking right now if their star striker was approaching the last 18 months of his contract. Not Brentford, apparently. With most of the Premier League’s big-hitters eyeing up Toney, the Bees are probably anticipating a bidding war more than a possible contract renewal, with the England striker set for a massive pay-rise if he gets his big move and Brentford expecting a big pay day.

Brighton – Kaoru Mitoma

Seagulls’ veterans James Milner, Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana are all out of contract at the end of the season but Mitoma is a more pressing concern, with just under two years remaining on his deal and the vultures already circling. Brighton, though, are said to be confident of the attacker recommitting to new terms before the end of 2023. Of course they are.

Burnley – Josh Brownhill

The midfielder has skippered Burnley in their recent matches after the Clarets fended off interest from the likes of Wolves, West Ham and Leeds during the summer. But no renewal was agreed, leaving Burnley exposed if the 27-year-old chooses to sit tight and survey his options.

Chelsea – Ian Maatsen

With most of their players on contracts until the end of time, Chelsea have only Thiago Silva and Maatsen to worry about becoming free agents imminently. Maatsen has come off the bench in four of Chelsea’s six games so far but the Blues seem to be struggling to tie down the academy graduate, with two offers made and rejected during the summer.

Crystal Palace – Eberechi Eze

Palace have nine players out of contract at the end of the season but tying down Eze is their greatest priority. The England international’s current terms expire in 2025 and Palace have initiated talks, with Eze said to be open to a renewal, though interest from the big boys could yet turn his head.

Everton – Abdoulaye Doucoure

Like Palace, Everton have nine players committed only until the end of the current season, including loanees Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison. The Toffees activated their option to keep Doucoure for this season and the midfielder has been pivotal for Sean Dyche this season, starting every Premier League game so far.

Fulham – Bobby De Cordova-Reid

The Cottagers are in good shape, with options on most players due to become free agents next summer except Tosin Adarabioyo and De Cordova-Reid. Marco Silva hasn’t been reliant on Adarabioyo but the Fulham boss trusts De Cordova-Reid, starting him in every game but one since the opening day when he came off the bench to score the winner at Everton.

Liverpool – Thiago Alcantara

The Reds need to reach a consensus over their intentions towards Thiago. Jurgen Klopp is said to want to keep the Spanish veteran but others at Anfield remain to be convinced, with his fitness record still a concern while he is one of their highest earners.

Luton – No idea

The hushed Hatters like to create an air of intrigue when it comes to contracts, so we’re not even going to guess here.

Manchester City – Kevin De Bruyne

City are sitting pretty when it comes to contract. Only Scott Carson’s deal is due to expire next summer, with De Bruyne’s deal up the following year. The Treble winners are in no hurry, having reportedly put contract talks on hold while the league’s highest-paid player recovers from his latest injury.

Manchester United – Hannibal Mejbri

Having tied down Marcus Rashford, United are in a comfortable position. Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all out of contract at the end of the season but the club retains the option to extend those deals for another year. It is a similar situation with Hannibal but United are keen to reward the academy graduate’s ascent to the first t00eam with a contract befitting his status.

Newcastle – Joelinton

It seems that a new deal for Bruno Guimaraes is just waiting for confirmation, so next on their to-do list is Joelinton and Sean Longstaff – “two huge players for us,” says Eddie Howe – whose contracts are due to expire in 2025.

Nottingham Forest – Serge Aurier

Most of Forest’s defence is approaching the end of their terms at the City Ground. Willy Boly and Felipe are pushing on but each have plenty to offer, while Ola Aina would also warrant a new deal, though Forest have an extension option on the right-back. Aurier attracted interest from Saudi in the summer but his versatility has been useful for Steve Cooper this term and aged 30, he’s hardly over the hill.

Sheffield United – John Egan

The Blades, once again, will approach a summer with question marks over a vast swathe of their squad. According to Transfermarkt, they have a whopping 16 players out of contract at the end of the season, including Wes Foderingham, Chris Basham, Oli McBurnie and skipper Egan.

Tottenham – Heung-min Son

Spurs are desperate to avoid a repeat of the Harry Kane saga so talks have been initiated with Son before he gets within 18 months of free agency. Reports suggest the skipper is open to a renewal.

West Ham – Jarrod Bowen

The Hammers winger is under contract until 2025 with all parties encouraged to agree a renewal. Bowen will be looking to move form the middle of the pack to become one of the Irons’ highest earners.

Wolves – No-one

With Jose Sa tied up for another four years, following Max Kilman’s new deal, Wolves are in decent shape, which is handy since finances are stretched.

Read next: Odegaard leapfrogs Arsenal summer signing: Every Premier League club’s highest-paid players