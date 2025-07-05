Let’s not beat around the bush: Fabrizio Romano is a character. Love him or hate him, we can’t live without him.

This is a man who screenshot Lamine Yamal’s Instagram story after 18 seconds to post it on his X account. He’s a mouthpiece for agents and has an unprecedented amount of power for a transfer journalist. His word is gospel to so many people, and that fame and reliability make him a perfect tool for players and their representatives trying to engineer a move.

If he posted on X ‘Young talent Jason Soutar is being watched by several top clubs after Dundee contract expiry’, I’d probably be a professional footballer within a week.

He’s got his favourites, too — posting about the same players countless times. Jonathan David instantly comes to mind, and his transfer to Juventus has inspired us to look at some deals Romano has essentially manifested or helped materialise through sheer online presence.

Fabrizio Romano’s favourite players and their recent transfers

Jonathan David to Juventus

Fabrizio Romano can finally sleep after years of trying to get Jonathan David out of Lille. The Canadian striker got the ‘Here we go’ for a move to Juventus. No fee involved after his Lille contract expired.

David had been perpetually linked with the Premier League, thanks in large part to the transfer guru, who’s been championing his client favourite player for years. He never got his England move but joins a proper European giant in Juve, back to doing what they do best: signing elite talent for free.

Milos Kerkez to Liverpool

Sticking with summer 2025 and sagas fresh in the mind, Romano was all over Kerkez as he sparkled for Bournemouth, linking him to Manchester United and Liverpool.

Liverpool got their man after United opted for Patrick Dorgu in January. Let’s be honest, picking between the actual Premier League champions and the shambles that is Manchester United wasn’t a hard call.

Romano introduced many of us to Kerkez back in April 2023, when Benfica were keen. It then looked like Lazio, until Bournemouth underlined the power of the Premier League by swooping in and hijacking the deal.

After a brilliant debut season, Romano went into endorsement overdrive — reporting that United “will bring in a new left-back for sure this summer”. Are we allowing Noussair Mazraoui? If not, he was wrong…the FRAUD.

Any goal involvement became an excuse for Romano to boost the Kerkez hype, and he ultimately earned his move to Liverpool. Absolutely deserved, for what it’s worth.

Joao Pedro to Chelsea

You might’ve forgotten this, but Romano once gave a ‘Here we go’ for Pedro joining Newcastle United from Watford. What. A FRAUD.

Pedro went to Brighton instead. Newcastle wanted him again this summer. Now he’s at Chelsea.

Romano loves a Brazilian (not that kind) — Joao Pedro, Vitor Roque, Casemiro, Andre, Raphinha. We stopped paying attention to what he was saying about Pedro long ago. He could’ve said ‘Here we go’ to a move to Bikini Bottom and we’d have just shrugged.

Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid

Back in 2022, Tchouameni was hot property after bossing Ligue 1 for Monaco. But it was always Real Madrid — as Romano was very keen to tell us. Often.

Romano says Klopp “called” Tchouameni. PSG “made the best proposal”. But nope, the “player only wanted Madrid”. Which we knew. Because he said it 147 times.

Romano’s first post about the Frenchman even ruled out Man United a year early. ‘Manchester United are currently not working to sign Tchouameni… no contacts as of now,’ he tweeted. UTDTrey top of the replies: ‘Don’t know who he is anyway.’ United fans and their transfer team summed up perfectly.

Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool

Surprisingly, Romano didn’t tweet about Frimpong until he was at Leverkusen. Nothing from the Celtic days. Shameful.

Naturally, United were chucked into the mix as Frimpong shone, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich also sniffing around. Romano dropped an exclusive about a new contract, was one of the first to reveal his £34m release clause, and would occasionally repeat the same nothing update just to keep things warm. Classic Fabrizio. We do love you, you know?

A day after saying Frimpong was “one to watch this summer”, Romano reported Liverpool’s interest as a potential Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement. Liverpool being Liverpool, they signed him in four days flat.

Casemiro to Manchester United

United wanted De Jong. De Jong wanted anything but United. Enter Casemiro.

Romano was on this the second it was viable. Updates came thick and fast as he and United pushed to get it over the line. United got their man. It looked clever for a year, which is decent for them.

Raphinha to Barcelona

What a saga. Romano wasn’t alone — Matt Law and David Ornstein were in there too — but Romano kept bringing it back to Barca, saying they were Raphinha’s “dream club” and that personal terms were already sorted.

Chelsea and Leeds agreed a fee. Barca had no money. But Romano said they’d “try until the end”, and they did. And they won.

He finally dropped the ‘Here we go’ saying Raphinha “only wanted Barca since February”. Brother, we know. You told us 176 times.

Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea

This saga — January 2023’s finest. The only reason to get up in the morning.

Mudryk wanted Arsenal. Arsenal wanted Mudryk. But Arsenal also wanted to haggle. Chelsea said “money?” and Shakhtar said “yes, please”.

Romano was at his most plugged-in here — borderline on Chelsea’s payroll. Either that, or Todd Boehly was just following Romano’s feed and bidding for whoever Arsenal fancied.

Andre Onana to Inter

While Onana was dealing with a doping ban, Romano told us he was Inter-bound in a year. Guess what? He was.

Lyon fell through, Arsenal were curious, Inter waited. Romano was patient. Inter got their man. United eventually took the bait. Big mistake.

