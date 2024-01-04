Man Utd, Newcastle, Spurs among five clubs who must take FA Cup seriously

Erik ten Hag, Eddie Howe and Ange Postecoglou should all be trying to win the FA Cup.

Four of these big clubs have no excuse for chucking in the FA Cup this year, while Brighton might have European commitments but some silverware must be part of the Seagulls’ next step.

Ahead of third-round weekend, here are five clubs who ought to take it very seriously indeed…

Newcastle United

Given it’s been 427 years since Newcastle won a pot, they should never be sniffy about the domestic competitions, especially now their European adventure is over. And the way their form is going, the FA Cup might be their best route back to continental football.

Regardless of that, Eddie Howe should know that becoming the first manager since 1955 to win a trophy – a proper one – for Newcastle would lift him to deity levels on Tyneside and probably insulate him from the sack, regardless of how their league season pans out.

The threat of unemployment will loom larger still if Newcastle are turned over at Sunderland on Saturday and that – before dreaming of Wembley – is what has to occupy Howe’s mind over anything else.

In a perilous month during which Newcastle go to Aston Villa and host Manchester City after being run over by Liverpool, the biggest booby trap has been laid at the Stadium of Light. The Toon Army have remained behind Howe through their recent slump, even if the questions are being asked. But defeat to Sunderland in the first Tyne-Wear derby in seven years might prompt many to turn.

When Howe loses the fans, the owners won’t be far behind.

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag knows better than most the morale boost offered by domestic trophies. And Lord knows the Manchester United boss could use one right now.

Last year’s finalists went one better in the Carabao Cup, offering Ten Hag tangible evidence that his methods were successful. But that seems a long time ago and that cup lifted in March can’t help him now.

United, like Newcastle, have little else to play for beyond the Premier League. Their Champions League campaign went so badly, they weren’t worthy of the consolation of the Europa League. Ten Hag needs to find a way to reinvigorate his squad for a top-four push, but that doesn’t mean the FA Cup should be tossed off.

The Red Devils traditionally have a strong FA Cup pedigree. Only Arsenal have won it more often and the Gunners have pulled clear since United’s last triumph tied them at 12-all. Four defeats in their last five finals is not a record United should take any pride from.

Chelsea

Chelsea can hardly be accused of taking the FA Cup too lightly in recent years since they’ve reached five of the last seven finals. But, like United, their record in the showpiece – they have lost four of the five including three in a row – is dire.

Still Mauricio Pochettino won’t flap over that record. He needs a trophy to validate his first year in charge at Stamford Bridge.

They are going well in the Carabao Cup and into the last four – one of a few encouraging signs for Chelsea under Pochettino, amid other reasons for concern. A billion quid chucked in, and regardless of whether or not Pochettino spent it all, Todd Boehly and co. will expect some return for their investment beyond the occasional green shoot.

What they probably won’t tolerate is any nasty surprises, especially from Preston this weekend. North End boss Ryan Lowe has already admitted that his focus is on the Championship amid a rotten run of form. If Pochettino’s Chelsea are humbled by a half-arsed Preston, then sterner questions might be asked of the manager.

Brighton

The Seagulls are all about progress. And the next step on their incredible ascent must be some silverware.

In recent years, Brighton have climbed into the Premier League; put on a ‘how to run a football club’ clinic for the bigger boys; made a s***-tonne of cash in the transfer market; qualified for Europe; and reached the knockout stages, beating traditional continental powerhouses along the way.

There are few more plaudits left for Brighton to collect, so they should focus on something more tangible, like their first ever FA Cup triumph.

They have gone close before. Gordon Smith didn’t score when he really should have done in the dying stages against Manchester United in 1983. The Red Devils survived and battered Brighton in the replay.

Going one better must be the target for Roberto De Zerbi, regardless of how he manages his squad through their multiple obligations.

Tottenham

Spurs, like Newcastle, Manchester United and Chelsea, really have no excuse not to make a concerted effort to win the FA Cup.

Right now, Ange Postecoglou might offer his absentee list as one, but the Tottenham boss will begin to get his players back. And nothing is stopping him from reinforcing his squad in the coming months.

If Spurs have genuine ambitions of returning to the Champions League, then this could be a useful juggling exercise for Postecoglou. The immediate concern is finding the right balance for a third-round tie on Friday night but Burnley aren’t likely to be greatly aroused by the prospect of a cup distraction from their battle for survival.

Beyond that, Spurs should be well-placed to embark on their own cup run. Postecoglou has done many, many things right since taking over at Tottenham but silverware in his first season and the club’s first for 15 years would help dispel the club’s reputation as a soft touch while enhancing his own above even the most popular of his recent predecessors.