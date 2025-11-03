Manchester United are coming off the best month they have had in many a year, with Ruben Amorim’s side hitting their stride on a three-game winning run in the Premier League in October.

This has massively alleviated the pressure that was building on Amorim, who appeared on the brink following a string of poor results and with question marks over his failing system.

However, Amorim’s recent minor tweaks to Man Utd‘s set-up, plus the great impact made by their four summer signings, have stabilised the Premier League giants as they have shot up the table.

The Red Devils had a bit of a reality check on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest and were a tad fortunate not to lose, but they did show great heart to earn a late point and maintain their momentum.

So, there are plenty of reasons for Man Utd to be feeling positive as they are on track and look far more likely to finish in the top six this season than they did a month ago, though they are still far away from challenging for/winning the Premier League title.

To continue their progression towards that stage, Man Utd need to sign upgrades on these five players…

Casemiro

The Brazil international’s unexpected resurgence has been surprising after he was written off by many, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Jamie Carragher.

The 33-year-old has been rewarded for his hard work as his and his team’s performances have drastically improved, though he has admittedly been helped by having increased athleticism around him to leave him less at risk of being exposed.

A few months ago, it would have been a no-brainer decision for Man Utd to send Casemiro packing upon the expiry of his contract next year, but they may now be having a rethink.

Casemiro is certainly doing enough to justify a one-year extension on lesser terms or to leave Man Utd in 2026 with his head held high, but this does not mean that they do not need to sign an upgrade in the No.6 position that can be a mainstay in the first XI for the next five-plus years. They may have ‘serious doubts’ about Carlos Baleba, but Elliot Anderson would fit the bill perfectly.

READ: One per club: Big Eight stars most likely to leave in January, including Kovacic, Jesus and Richarlison



Diogo Dalot

Despite Amorim’s recent changes, the wing-backs arguably still remain the most important component of Man Utd’s 3-4-3 formation and their current crop are not up to standard.

This is partly not their fault, as the squad inherited by Amorim did not have a natural wing-back, and players have had to adapt to a new role. Amad Diallo has made this position his own, but the same cannot be said for Dalot.

Diallo’s adaptation has been smoother due to his attacking strengths and work rate, but Dalot is very much a full-back playing at wing-back, and unless he’s playing against Trent Alexander-Arnold, that shows.

Dalot has had a greater career at Man Utd than most suspected and his versatility is useful, but they are hamstrung in attack on whichever flank he operates and a specialist wing-back is needed to replace him if they are to become more effective.

Patrick Dorgu

Dorgu is the one natural wing-back signed by Man Utd during Amorim’s reign, though his start to life at Old Trafford has left much to be desired.

It has been a tale of peaks and troughs for the 21-year-old, who is clearly incredibly raw as the holes in his game are adding to his inconsistency.

Dorgu supposedly has three qualities that could eventually turn him into the ‘best’ left-back in the world, but we are not currently seeing what Amorim sees as he’s fallen behind Dalot in the pecking order in recent weeks.

Man Utd’s summer business was positive, but it is puzzling that they decided to overlook strengthening at wing-back and centre-midfield, and those areas cannot be ignored in January or next summer.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘accelerate’ two January signings for £140m as ‘unanimous feeling’ comes to light

👉 Gary Neville worried about ‘awkward’ Man Utd star after Forest draw: ‘The jury is out’

👉 Manchester United might be confused after 16-word Wilcox message before chaos draw



Benjamin Sesko

After waxing lyrical about Man Utd’s impressive summer signings, you might be confused at Sesko being mentioned, but hear us out…

Yes, Sesko has had a positive start at Old Trafford. His two goals in 10 Premier League games do not tell the whole story as he has the necessary physical attributes to develop into a brilliant No.9 for Man Utd in the long term.

But Sesko does need to be given time to reach that level, as he, like Rasmus Hojlund, is a project for the Red Devils, and all parties would benefit from an extra injection of quality up front to give their summer signing room to breathe.

Harry Kane is obviously the dream signing for Man Utd in this context and a certain clause makes a 2026 transfer positive, though the club could even look further down the list of proven Premier League strikers and sign Ollie Watkins or Danny Welbeck to add another option to set up Sesko to flourish at Old Trafford in the short, medium and long term.

Luke Shaw

Man Utd are not far off in the centre-back department as Leny Yoro is good and will eventually become really good, while Matthijs de Ligt has proved to be a smart signing and a great fit for the central role in the back three.

There are question marks over the left-sided centre-back, however, as Shaw has been one of their weak links this season. Injuries have hindered him as he’s previously shown he can be one of the best full-backs in Europe, but he is currently a far cry from that standard.

At this stage of his career, this role in a back three is suited to Shaw, but he’s been caught out on many occasions in recent months and, much to the anger of Roy Keane, has been “getting away with murder”.

The imminent return of Lisandro Martinez could solve this problem if he’s the same player he was before his cruciate ligament injury, or Man Utd could go down the better route of hijacking Liverpool’s move for Marc Guehi, who has been showing at Crystal Palace that he’s the best left-sided centre-back available and would be another statement, albeit unlikely, signing for INEOS.

READ NEXT: Ranking the 20 biggest PL summer transfers from Liverpool dud to Spurs ace via other Liverpool flops

