Divock Origi, Jamaal Lascelles and Christian Eriksen could yet be on the move.

With the transfer window in Turkey remaining open until Friday, there is still time for Premier League clubs to sell their wares and make a few quid. Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal could all profit.

Here are five Premier League players who could make the move to Turkey before the deadline…

Divock Origi

You would expect Nottingham Forest to welcome interest from anywhere for Origi. Even if he isn’t actually their player.

Origi moved to the City Ground in the summer on loan from AC Milan. In doing so, he became Forest’s highest-paid player, the club liable to cover in full his huge deal with the Rossoneri.

The ex-Liverpool striker really has not justified his sizeable pay packet. Origi has started only two games and is yet to score, not even managing an hour in any Premier League match. Despite Forest losing Taiwo Awoniyi, Origi’s opportunities have been limited by Chris Wood’s form.

So Forest would happily shift that salary onto someone else’s books. There is talk a deal with LA Galaxy is being lined up but there remains time for a Turkish club to take a punt on the 28-year-old.

Christian Eriksen

As Manchester United want you to believe, they need to trim some fat around their squad and wage bill. Ideally, one suspects Erik ten Hag would rather retain Eriksen for the rest of the season, but he seems to be one player who is attracting some Turkish interest.

Apparently, Galatasaray are keen to take the Denmark midfielder. Indeed, negotiations are ‘continuing in great secrecy’ as they make Eriksen their ‘main target’ for the final week of the window. Secrecy, you say?

Can United do without Eriksen? The fact he has been an unused substitute for the last three games suggests so. Kobbie Mainoo’s ascent to being one of the first names on Ten Hag’s team-sheet has been a huge boost for everyone at Old Trafford. Except Eriksen.

Jamaal Lascelles

Newcastle are in a similar position to United. Perhaps their need to sell is even greater, especially since they struggled to shift anyone Eddie Howe could spare in the last days of January.

Lascelles has shown some fine form this season – surprisingly so. He began the season on the bench but came in to fill in admirably for Sven Botman. With Botman back, Lascelles finds himself sidelined once more.

Howe is hardly blessed with options aplenty at the heart of his defence. If Lascelles was to go, Dan Burn or Paul Dummett could cover if Botman or Fabian Schar are crocked. Though Dummett was himself the subject of interest late last week, while Burn endured a horror show at left-back against Luton on Saturday.

Michael Keane

Sean Dyche would probably prefer to keep Keane at Goodison for the remainder of the season as one of four specialist centre-backs. But again, Everton might be tempted to make do with three if they can shove the ex-England defender towards Turkey.

Everton have lost six of the seven games in which Keane has featured – the other was a win at former club Burnley which saw Keane score – after the former Manchester United youngster lost his place to Jarrad Branthwaite.

Besiktas are said to have been interested in Keane but having already re-parked Mason Holgate at Sheffield United, Everton would be taking a huge gamble in shipping out another central defender, especially while they remain in a relegation dog-fight.

Michael Keane celebrates a goal against his former club

Cedric Soares

Despite Arsenal’s willingness to allow Soares to leave, the veteran right-back seems perfectly happy where he is.

That is probably because the 32-year-old is in the final six months of a £75,000-a-week deal. Terms he won’t receive anywhere else. Certainly not at Benfica.

You might think the attraction of returning to Portugal to play for the Lisbon giants would appeal, but not as much as trousering what remains of what the Gunners owe him. A summer move seems likely when Soares is out of contract, but in the meantime, might he get away to play some football?

Galatasaray were said to be interested before they signed Serge Aurier to replace Bayern Munich new boy Sacha Boey.

