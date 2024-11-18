Not all that long now until the January transfer window and we reckon these five players face losing their spots to new recruits if they don’t buck their ideas up over the winter to prove themselves worthy to their managers.

Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool)

The Greece international has somehow now been at Liverpool for over four seasons, making 97 appearances as understudy to Andy ‘the pr*ck’ Robertson. Just at the point where Tsimikas might have thought the long game had paid off as the balance of left-back power shifts in his favour, Liverpool are now being heavily linked with a move for Fulham’s Antonee Robinson in January, with Tsimikas forever the bridesmaid at Anfield.

There’s no doubt Arne Slot will want to sign a new left-back in the not-too-distant future, and Robinson for Robertson makes a lot of sense. What’s not clear is whether Slot and his recruitment team will deem it necessary to make that move in January as they push for the title.

Tsimikas has been a perfectly acceptable if unglamorous presence on the left, and while anyone would compare unfavourably with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the opposite side, the 28-year-old may have to prove he can be more than a Never Let Them Down footballer to keep the Reds from eyeing his position as one where significant gains can be made in January through dipping into the transfer market.

Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United)

Two goals in 15 appearances this season for club and country – even considering the caveats granted for his age, inexperience and other contributions to his teams – is a p*ss-poor record for a £64m striker; the sort of return that serves to increase both the quantity and reach of stories linking Viktor Gyokeres or other high-level strikers to Old Trafford.

Manchester United scoring 12 goals in 11 games is wholly unacceptable and it’s less chance creation than converting those chances that’s the issue Ruben Amorim will be looking to remedy as one of his top priorities.

Reports suggesting he will look to use Marcus Rashford as his central striker hint at a lack of confidence in Hojlund, with Amorim apparently preferring something of a square peg in a round hole to someone who has all the attributes to be United’s version of Gyokeres.

Robert Sanchez (Chelsea)

It’s incredible that of Chelsea’s eight goalkeepers, Robert Sanchez is considered the best. The coaching staff aren’t necessarily wrong to think so either. It’s not like we’re looking at any of Djordje Petrovic, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beach, Mike Penders or Filip Jorgensen and thinking they’re much better equipped to be the goalkeeper of a side chasing Champions League football.

Enzo Maresca is apparently convinced Sanchez will grow into the role and has great trust in his ability with the ball at his feet. We’re not quite sure why as it feels as though Sanchez passes the ball to an opposition player at least once a game, and for every clipped pass to one of his full-backs – which, in fairness, he is pretty good at – there’s a foolhardy attempt to force an eye-of-the-needle pass into a midfielder.

It always feels as though if any Chelsea player is going to screw up, it’s Sanchez, who wouldn’t come close to usurping the goalkeeper at any of the other Big Six clubs and therefore probably shouldn’t be Chelsea’s No.1.

Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

We really thought Arsenal would have moved on from Thomas Partey by now. He’s been fine this season, good even, but it’s hard to watch what have been a number of laboured displays from Mikel Arteta’s side and not think they could really do with a more technically gifted and progressive player at the base of their midfield.

Mikel Merino may move into that deeper role as a result of Martin Odegaard’s return, but as is the case with Declan Rice, playing him there would limit the Spain international to the extent where the Gunners wouldn’t be reaping the rewards of his quality on the front foot.

Martin Zubimendi looks a good option for Arsenal in January, as a player similar to Jorginho who can control the pace of the game and sweep up in front of the defence. But that does make you wonder why Edu and Arteta went after Merino over his better-suited midfield partner at Real Sociedad in the first place.

Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

Both Villa and Bailey need a bit of a kick up the backside. It’s all gone a bit stale for the winger and the team as a whole of late, and with no goals and just three assists in 15 appearances this season from the Jamaican – who often looks as though he takes no joy whatsoever in playing for Villa – Unai Emery and Monchi may well decide the boost Villa require to push on in the Champions League and remain in the mix for the top four in the Premier League isn’t going to come from the winger.

Morgan Rogers has been excellent and in Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran there’s no shortage of options in the middle, but amid Bailey’s poor form it feels as though Villa are light across that front line and something of an exciting, marquee addition in January wouldn’t go amiss.