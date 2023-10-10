Liverpool defender among five Premier League stars buzzing for international duty

It’s the international break and while most of us would rather his the fast-forward button, this lot will see the chance to leave their clubs as blessed relief.

We’ve picked five players who will be buzzing at the prospect of international duty.

Ibrahima Konate

Having started Liverpool’s opening two games of the season, Konate has failed to get himself back into the Premier League reckoning after injury ruled him out of matchdays three and four.

Even Joel Matip’s bullet into the top corner of his own net to break Liverpool hearts against Tottenham wasn’t enough to see Konate return to Jurgen Klopp’s side. The emergence of Jarell Quansah – tipped by some to be Virgil van Dijk’s natural successor – won’t have eased the Frenchman’s mind during his absence from the starting XI.

But he’s valued very highly indeed by Didier Deschamps, who has started Konate in every European Championship qualifier despite some very stiff competition. Axel Disasi, Jean-Clair Todibo, Jules Kounde and Dayot Upamecano have all spent time watching the Liverpool centre-back from the bench for Les Bleus.

Jack Grealish

Grealish barely missed a game for Manchester City last season – certainly none of the important ones – as he became one of Pep Guardiola’s most trusted players after a typically in-and-out first season under the Spaniard.

And now Pep’s gone and done that evolution thing where he decides that actually he does want a ‘proper winger’ like Jeremy Doku, meaning Grealish is out in the cold. He’s started just two of their Premier League games and tellingly, played no part in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

He’s never played all that much under Gareth Southgate, even when he was flying for City, but the significant downturn in the form of Marcus Rashford may offer him the chance of at least some game time.

READ: Premier League’s worst finishers 23/24: Rashford now 133rd most accurate in Premier League

Noni Madueke

The 21-year-old can rise from the Mauricio Pochettino naughty step to represent the England Under-21s, having won the European Championships with them in the summer.

Since his significant role in that tournament win, Madueke has seen just 43 minutes of Premier League action, and has presumably partied more than he’s played football, with his added 81 minutes in the League Cup against Wimbledon surely not enough to beat the time spent at the disco with his fellow youths in Mayfair.

Pochettino said it was “really clear he should avoid it” and left him out of the squad for the Brighton game. Unfortunately for him, in the meantime his fellow Chelsea forwards are starting to find some rhythm.

Aaron Ramsdale

Everything was coming up Ramsdale the last time he was called up for international duty. A first start for over a year and win against Scotland led pundits to question whether he should be the England No.1, and he could head back to Arsenal with an extra spring in his step. A pointless spring, as it turned out.

Having started every game for the Gunners up to that point, he’s started just once more – in the League Cup win over Brentford – with David Raya starting the other six. Hope provided by Mikel Arteta’s rotation claim must be wearing pretty thin by now.

The form of Sam Johnstone – whose four clean sheets for Crystal Palace means he leads the race for the Golden Glove – is further bad news for Ramsdale, though as the England fans with Harry Maguire bees in their bonnets will tell you, Southgate isn’t averse to handing out pity starts. That may be Ramsdale’s best chance.

Scott McTominay

Off you go, you great big stoppage-time-dominating hero, to a team that appreciates you. Only Romelu Lukaku (8) has more goals than McTominay in European qualifying. His six goals – including the brace in the 2-0 win over Spain – have put Scotland on the brink of qualification after five wins from five games.

If they avoid defeat to Spain in Seville on Thursday, or if Norway fail to beat Cyprus on the same night, they’re there. His place in this list is more about the joy of that prospect rather than wanting to escape Manchester United, as he clearly loves his boyhood club and “would run through a brick wall” for the Red Devils.

But if Erik ten Hag doesn’t start him against Sheffield United next time out, surely no amount of love could prevent him pushing for the January exit. He deserves better.