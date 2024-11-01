It was notable in Manchester United’s unshackled display in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first game in interim charge that while Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and others played with freedom and smiles on their faces, Marcus Rashford remained in the Old Trafford doldrums, wandering around the pitch as though it was a chore, apparently unmoved by the prospect of the grass being greener post Erik ten Hag.

New manager Ruben Amorim will now be wondering if and how he can fix the broken Manchester United forward, and we’re joining him in banging our heads against that particularly brick wall. Here are our five Marcus Rashford remedies.

Buy a left-back for him to play with

The 5-2 win over Leicester was a blow to those who mistakenly believed Ten Hag’s exit would miraculously spark a return to form from Rashford, and his first season under the Dutchman rather puts paid to that idea anyway; Rashford was linked with £100m moves at the end of that campaign after his best-ever goalscoring return. Ten Hag certainly wasn’t a problem then.

Rashford got 30 goals, chiefly from what became his home on the left wing. He was brilliant, seemingly unstoppable when running at defenders and cutting in on his right foot, scoring against Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Barcelona and three vs Arsenal. A bully on all tracks.

He’s spectacularly failed to replicate that form since, and as people scratch heads and rub chins, the answer to his woes may be as simple as long-term injury problems for Luke Shaw.

The left-back played near enough the whole of the 2022/2023 season and has barely played since, with Rashford instead usually playing ahead of Diogo Dalot, who’s done a perfectly decent job out of position but understandably doesn’t make the same penetrating runs beyond Rashford as Shaw, who can also open up his body and play left-footed passes down the touchline for Rashford, and is – quite simply – a better footballer than Dalot.

The new directors have already made the mistake of relying on Shaw, who continues to suffer setback after setback. A new left-back has to be a January priority.

Change position

This is likely to happen organically thanks to Ruben Amorim’s system. Wing-backs will mean that if Rashford plays nominally as a left-winger he will be more central anyway, picking up the ball in half-spaces between the opposition’s defence and midfield.

The problem is that’s not really Rashford’s game. That’s a role more suited to Alejandro Garnacho or Amad Diallo, perhaps Bruno Fernandes, and perfect for Mason Mount, who thrived in that inverted role for Chelsea.

Rashford doesn’t want to be on the half-turn but facing defenders or running onto balls in behind, as Viktor Gyokeres has done to great effect as Sporting’s central striker. We’ve been here before, we know, and Rashford has typically looked a bit lost as Manchester United’s No.9; he’s got the pace to match Gyokeres but lacks his strength and ability to hold the ball up.

But it will arguably be the position that best suits Rashford and if Amorim is unable to bring Gyokeres with him to Old Trafford, which will be a stretch given their PSR concerns, getting the guy who’s scored just 32 fewer goals for Manchester United (135) than the other five forwards have managed in their senior club careers combined as close to the opposition goal as possible may not be a bad idea.

Leave for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has famously said on more than one occasion that Rashford is the only Manchester United player good enough to play regularly for Manchester City, and while we reckon most top managers in world football would think themselves capable of fixing a footballer with huge talent but fragile confidence, we have little doubt that Guardiola – being the top manager – would walk the walk.

There aren’t many, if any, forwards that Guardiola has failed to refine at City; many of them have improved significantly. The man on the street doesn’t like what he’s turned Jack Grealish into, but the more sterilised version of the Aston Villa maverick played a crucial role in the treble win. Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku either were or continue to be brilliant, and some – like Sterling – have arguably only ever been brilliant under Guardiola.

We could see Rashford moving to Paris Saint-Germain, who have been interested in the past, or Barcelona, who remain in the market for a left winger, and flopping, but that just doesn’t seem to be an option for that sort of player when they move to Manchester City.

Leave for Saudi Arabia

United may well be willing to listen to offers for Rashford as they’re unlikely to have the cash for Gyokeres or whichever other Sporting players will inevitably be signed for Amorim in line with the Red Devils ethos of chasing the success of the manager’s previous club. With Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund deemed untransferable, Rashford – despite his poor form – is probably the sellable asset who could reap United most reward.

They would rather not sell him to City or another rival, and there’s no greater gold mine to pimp out surplus star players than the Saudi Pro League, where clubs show little sign of letting up in their bid to land top talent from Europe. And while plenty of big-name players have made the move, Rashford would be a big coup as an England international and Manchester United academy graduate in his prime playing years.

It would be tough to take for us lefty, woke human rights supporters who have applauded Rashford’s selfless pursuit to feed hungry children in Manchester, and we don’t think he would do it to us, but it does also look like an environment that may suit someone who’s fallen out of love with football, but wants to make a hefty chunk of change to sort his family out for life.

Put an arm around him

A simple solution and one that should clearly be the first port of call for Amorim, who is renowned for forming strong bonds with his players, connecting with them as people, not just footballers.

We’re not privy to the specifics of his man-management style, but simplifying the game for Rashford and telling him how good he is may be a good starting point, as from the outside it looks as though Rashford is constantly battling demons that could be put aside through clear and straightforward instructions from a manger who believes in him and has his best interests at heart.

We probably should put this one top.