When kits go wrong: Villa suffer like Barca, Bees; Man Utd sockwatch; Fiorentina’s accidental fascism

Aston Villa are hardly the first side to have kit concerns. Switzerland, Barca and Brentford all suffered for shoddy shirts, while some designs, like Man Utd’s and Fiorentina’s, were just wrong.

Here are just some of the occasions when crap kits raised concern…

Aston Villa’s wet-look shirts

Villa’s kit-man is currently scrambling for a solution to the players’ complaints over their new kits supplied by Castore. Because of the claret colour, everyone but Castore’s testing department can see that the home shirts are becoming saturated with sweat. The problem with the away shirts is less obvious to the naked eye but the white garments are said to carry the same flaw.

This has led to complaints from players, with the mens team unhappy over carrying the clingy extra load, while the womens team are said to be understandably ‘dreading’ taking to the pitch in the new painted-on shirts.

Castore and Villa are reported to be working on a quick fix, but the episode is said to have prompted Villa to seek an early termination of their agreement with Castore at the end of the current season.

READ MORE: Chelsea’s blue away shirt has rattled us thoroughly but a Palace sash soothes the soul in our 2023/24 away kit rankings

Castore complaints

Villa’s complaints aren’t the first to be made over Castore kits. Already this season, across the English brand’s portfolio of clubs, tears and rips have been spotted on jerseys worn by Newcastle (home and away), Feyenoord and Republic of Ireland.

It could be coincidence, but there were numerous incidences of malfunctions and mistakes with Castore playing kits last season too. A Wolves badge was applied upside down; Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen crests came off completely.

It isn’t just players complaining about poor quality. Rangers fans have been vocal about their kits while Genoa ended their agreement with Castore early to return to Kappa’s stable.

Wycombe’s wardrobe woes

Quality control issues this season aren’t limited to Castore. Hummel are also having problems, specifically with Wycombe’s new kit.

So much so that the League One club have pulled the new 1986-style shirts from sale and offered refunds to fans, with logos coming away from the jersey being the biggest gripe.

Swiss shirts shredded

Shirts can get ripped in the heat of battle, but when it happens to four different players on the same team in the same game, something is amiss.

That’s what happened to Switzerland in 2016 when they faced France. Play had to be stopped three times just in the first half as the Swiss shirts fell off players, including Granit Xhaka, Admir Mehmedi and Breel Embolo.

“Seeing our shirts being ripped in a match last night was the first time we have experienced such an issue,” said Puma. “Five Puma teams have played 10 games in this tournament without such problems. Our product people are currently investigating the shirt material.”

Puma later said that the problem was limited to one set of Switzerland home jerseys. “There was one batch of material, where yarns had been damaged during the production process, leading to a weakening in the final garment.”

Xherdan Shaqiri’s take: “I hope Puma does not produce condoms.”

Broadcasting, bridges, and borrowed tunes: Ranking the PR bullsh*t from PL clubs’ kit launches

Man Utd Sockwatch

It remains a mystery why, but Manchester United seem to be having problems with their socks this season. And not for the first time.

United’s new season hosiery was a custom design featuring the geometric rose pattern that adorns the new home shirt. The players wore those socks in the first two games of the season but by the third, the new design was ditched for a simple black pair with three stripes.

Even now, there is variety. Against Forest, the socks featured the old Adidas logo; when Brighton came to Old Trafford, they bore the new logo on their lower limbs; then the old logo returned for the Carabao Cup tie against Palace.

Yes, this bothers us more than it should, and yes we ought to get out more.

#KitStat Manchester United have worn 5 kit variations in their first 5 games of the Premier League season! This includes, 3⃣ different pairs of black socks worn with Home Shirt / Shorts! 🟥⬜️⬛️ pic.twitter.com/v4WJPF9nSK — Kit Geek (Gav Hope) (@kit_geek) September 18, 2023

Bees, Barca made to sweat like Villa

Castore are not the only manufacturer to produce a jersey that resembles a wet t-shirt after some mild exertion.

Brentford had the same issue with their Umbro-supplied away kit last season. The Bees concluded that their players were carrying an extra 500g during games. “Collectively over 90 minutes that adds up a little bit and also it might make you not as comfortable and not as confident, so all of those small things come into it,” director of elite performance Ben Ryan told The Guardian.

Brentford are one of the few clubs to still use a two-year cycle with the kits – well done to them for that – so having initially solved the problem by wearing their third kit where possible last season, this term they sought a solution from Umbro. The blue kit was back on parade at Newcastle earlier this month.

Nike were prompted to act when Lionel Messi and his mates at Barcelona raised similar concerns at the start of the 2011-12 season.

Barca’s sums worked out the same as Brentford when they weighed their shirts at half-time. They kicked off at 200g but were two and a half times heavier by the break.

Fiorentina’s fascist fashion

Some kit designs don’t prompt positive opinions – we’re all different. But Fiorentina’s away shirt in 1992 was just downright offensive…

Four times it was worn on the road before it was noticed that Fiorentina players were sporting swastikas across their chest. Hindsight is 20/20, yes, but how the f*** did it take everyone so long? On each shirt, there are about two dozen of the b*stard things.

That, and the club’s historical fascist links, made you wonder if it was an intentional slip. Not so, said Fiorentina.

“Fiorentina and the manufacturers, Lotto, would like to underline that the optical effect is purely a matter of chance.”

Outdated on the biggest stage

Given how often teams change kits these days, you can forgive players and staff for getting confused over what they should be wearing.

On the international stage, both Spain and Italy have allowed their stars to adorn out-of-date shirts. In 2011, Fernando Llorente faced Lithuania in a Euro 2012 qualifier while wearing a different jersey to his team-mates. The recently-released kit worn by the rest of Spain’s team featured plenty of blue so it really ought to have been spotted while hung in the dressing room. Certainly long before it found its way onto the pitch while hanging off Llorente’s shoulders.

Around the same time, Italy also unveiled a new shirt, which Mario Balotelli dutifully wore for a friendly against Uruguay. However, when he emerged after the break, the striker has slipped into the old jersey. Balotelli, hardly ever inconspicuous, stood out enough that the referee insisted he change into something more current within five minutes of the second half resuming.

Fernando Llorente (Spain) – Another Euro 2012 qualifier, another shirt mishap. This time the victim was Fernando Llorente whilst playing for Spain was wearing their home shirt from the 2010 World Cup instead of the recently released 2011/12 shirt. It wasn’t that bad Fernando. pic.twitter.com/92IGK5NqlD — Retro Football Kits (@retrokits_ltd) July 13, 2023

Grey day for United

For all the technology that goes into design these days, one of a kit’s core functions is to be visible. Which is where Manchester United’s grey kit fell down in 1996.

United famously switched kits at half-time during a game with Southampton when they were 3-0 down at the break. Sir Alex Ferguson explained…

“The players don’t like grey strip. The players couldn’t pick each other out. They said it was difficult to see their team-mates at distance when they lifted their heads.

“It was nothing to do with superstition. This club went 26 years without winning the league and we didn’t think about changing the red shirts. It’s nothing to do with that at all.”

Fergie could have stopped at ‘the players don’t like it’ because, as much as it has become a classic, it was a God-awful design before you consider the invisibility.

United, who went on to win the Premier League title, were fined by the Football Association as a result of the half-time change, with Ferguson quoted as saying it was “the best £10,000 I ever spent”. The Red Devils also got to issue and sell a new, replacement kit, a simple white number.

READ MORE: Man Utd top ranking of Premier League 23/24 home kits as Chelsea absolutely f*** it

Playing for the name on the front, not the back

Being a kit-man is a pretty thankless task these days, especially with all the printing that goes into ensuring players have all the jerseys they need to play, swap, and dish out to the fans who attend games with signs asking for shirts. Kids, they will learn. Adults? Absolute wrong ‘uns.

Still, with all that printing, it is inevitable that mistakes will happen. You would think that players would notice the mis-spelling of their own names before running out in front of thousands of fans and millions on TV, but not this lot…

David Beckam; Zlatan Irbahomovic; Steven Gerrrad; Steve Clarridge (forgivable, that one); Ole Gunnar Solksjaer; David Betnley; Andesron; Roque Satna Cruz; Javier Mascerano; Jorghino; Marko Arnoutovic; Tomasz Zuszczak.

Jan Vennegoor Of Hesselink’s name was always spelled correctly while at Hull. The problem was that it started and finished at the top of each arse cheek.