A couple of months have passed since we listed a sextet of Big Six players who are set to be axed by their current clubs in 2026, and all of them very much remain in trouble.

Now, though, there are more struggling players on the exit ramp, including Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho, who could easily be offloaded in back-to-back summer transfer windows.

So, here are six other 2025/26 flops for Big Six clubs who are primed to be snubbed and/or offloaded heading into next season…

Alejandro Garnacho

Garnacho’s move to Chelsea has not been the fresh start he desired following his ugly exit from Manchester United, with the winger, who has statistically been their worst performer this term, deservedly on the periphery under Liam Rosenior as he’s been outshone by his teammates and has failed to take his chances when they have come his way.

The 21-year-old has bundles of talent and could have easily proven to be a significant bargain for Chelsea at £40m, but you also can’t help but feel that his apparent attitude problems will ultimately stand in the way of him reaching his full potential.

While there is likely no credence to ongoing reports of a potential transfer to Atletico Madrid, his trajectory is directed towards a short stint at Stamford Bridge; Estevao and Pedro Neto have produced far more than he has this season and will likely hold down a starting berth when Rosenior has the luxury of having a fully-fit squad.

Alexis Mac Allister

Of all of the declines at Liverpool this season, most of the attention has been on Mohamed Salah’s dramatic fall from grace, but Mac Allister’s dire form has been equally concerning.

Following his move to Liverpool, Mac Allister spent two seasons as one of the best-performing midfielders in the Premier League, but this campaign has been entirely different; he has looked remarkably leggy and been dominated in far too many individual battles.

Arne Slot, who has become renowned for his baffling takes in press conferences, recently hailed Mac Allister for his newfound “consistency”, but we’re just not seeing it and he’s been a shadow of the player from previous seasons. Don’t be overly surprised if Adam Wharton is signed as an upgrade on him in the summer, while a Jurgen Klopp reunion at Real Madrid is no longer ‘impossible’.

Omar Marmoush

Marmoush’s first few months at the Etihad promised a lot, but the versatile forward has gone missing in his first full campaign as he’s not eased Man City’s overreliance on Erling Haaland.

The 27-year-old has been ineffective in most of his 445 Premier League minutes this season and it’s currently hard to see a route to him starting regularly, especially after Pep Guardiola’s front-two experiment with Haaland and Marmoush did not pay off.

Marmoush faces being another Julian Alvarez in a losing battle with Haaland, while Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo have also locked down the wide positions. So, he could be at the centre of Man City’s next perfectly executed sale after Spurs and Aston Villa were in a ‘tug-of-war’ in January.

Harry Maguire

The England international has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Michael Carrick’s appointment as interim manager, with his recent return to form likely to be enough to secure him a new contract at Man Utd beyond this season.

Especially if he agrees to a paycut, it is a no-brainer for INEOS to keep Maguire around, even though it feels inevitable that he will have a significantly reduced role next season.

Maguire should continue to be a reliable operator for Carrick (or whoever replaces him in the dugout next season), but he will ultimately be behind Matthijs de Ligt in the pecking order once the Dutchman is back fit. He will have to wait patiently for opportunities to arise, but you suspect that he will be content with that.

Martin Odegaard

There has been growing talk of Odegaard being on borrowed time at Arsenal, with this largely because of the growing competition for his place in Mikel Arteta’s team and his uninspiring form.

Injuries have got the better of Odegaard this season, but he’s even struggled when he’s been available for Arteta and recent evidence suggests summer signing Eberechi Eze could be given a sustained run in the starting XI ahead of Arsenal’s captain.

There has been daft speculation of a move to Manchester United, though FC Barcelona or Bayern Munich are more likely to be the 27-year-old’s next home as the process of him being phased out, due to his own performances, is underway.

Xavi Simons

Spurs looked to pull off a significant coup when they capitalised on Chelsea’s dilly-dallying to sign Simons from RB Leipzig last summer, but he is actually going down as a major flop.

The RB Leipzig version of Simons has shown up on rare occassions this season, but it has more often been the case that he has drifted through matches without making much of an impact.

The physicality of the Premier League has proven too much for the Dutchman, who is also among a host of Spurs players who does not look to be up for the fight of a relegation battle. Even if they avoid the drop, it won’t be long before he is back playing in Europe after his failed venture to England.

