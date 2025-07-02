You’re not ready for this blockbuster list of players who were only signed in January but could already leave in the summer transfer window.

Donyell Malen (Aston Villa)

The 14th-most expensive January signing and the seventh-priciest by a Premier League club, Malen got off to a miserable start at Aston Villa by being left out of their Champions League squad. That alone is enough to convince us he’s off this summer.

Now that Marcus Rashford has returned to Manchester United, Malen should be more prominent in Unai Emery’s plans, but there’s every chance Villa buy another wide forward, which would again leave the Dutchman questioning his future at Villa Park. The one saving grace could be the likely sale of Leon Bailey, which might give him more reason to stay.

Jhon Duran (Al Nassr)

Reportedly on the brink of a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, Duran seems intent on completing his career in reverse. He’s ticked off MLS and the Saudi Pro League, with the Super Lig next. Serie A mid-table fodder surely follows.

The former Aston Villa forward was once linked with Chelsea and Arsenal before making a surprise switch to the Middle East, where we didn’t expect him to last too long – just maybe longer than six months, especially after Al Nassr paid around £70million.

Having been linked with Premier League big boys, it’s surprising his next move is Turkey. Surely he could do better? Then again, that salary must be massive. Turkish clubs have cash to splash; Galatasaray recently tempted Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich on a £12m-a-year contract.

Vitor Reis (Manchester City)

It’s been widely reported that Man City don’t want to loan out young Reis, but we reckon they’ll change their tune soon enough.

The Brazilian is only 19 and cost over £30m, so City really can’t afford to waste his development on Carabao Cup appearances and the occasional Premier League cameo. If it’s not him going out on loan, then surely Abdukodir Khusanov will be.

Kyogo Furuhashi (Rennes)

Incredibly, Birmingham City are one of the clubs trying to sign former Celtic star Kyogo, who joined Rennes in January and barely got a kick.

The ex-Celtic Park favourite was once tipped for a reunion with Ange Postecoglou at Spurs, but that never happened, and instead he rocked up in Ligue 1. It’s surprising how poor that move has been, but we’re not convinced the Championship is the answer. But Birmingham are very ambitious so it wouldn’t be the craziest transfer of the summer.

Eiran Cashin (Brighton)

Brighton have done it again, folks…we assume. Sorry, that’s just the automatic response when they sign a young player. We’re not quite sure if Cashin is the next £60m sale to Chelsea, but he’s very highly rated after coming through at Derby County.

The Seagulls want him to join a Championship club on loan, and there should be plenty queuing up.

Min-hyeok Yang (Tottenham)

There are whispers that new Spurs boss Thomas Frank wants to take a proper look at Yang in pre-season, but a loan still feels inevitable.

The 19-year-old South Korean winger was snapped up from Gangwon FC for around £3m after breaking all sorts of K-League records — youngest scorer in the league and for his club, five-time Young Player of the Month, and Team of the Year.

He’s clearly talented but didn’t show much during his loan at QPR in the second half of last season. After half a year settling into London life, he looks primed for another loan — probably in the Championship again.

Tyler Bindon (Nottingham Forest)

Like Cashin, Bindon is a promising young centre-back who has impressed in the EFL.

There’s interest from the Championship, but we’re hardly putting our neck on the line predicting a loan to Rio Ave or Olympiacos.

The New Zealand international joined Forest in January for an undisclosed fee and was loaned back to Reading. Ruben Selles reportedly wants to reunite with him at his new club, Sheffield United.

Jaydon Banel (Burnley)

Having barely featured in the Championship after arriving from Ajax’s youth set-up, there’s no chance Banel gets sufficient minutes in Our League.

There are high hopes for the 20-year-old winger, who’ll almost certainly go out on loan to a Championship club, though a move abroad can’t be ruled out.

