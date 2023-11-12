Douglas Luiz would be great for Arsenal. But Villa’s main man should stay where he is

It is obvious to see why Arsenal are sniffing around Douglas Luiz. But Johnny Nic reckons the Brazil midfielder would be wise to stay where he is under Unai Emery’s wing.

Here’s What’s So Great About the Villa star…

Who’s this then?

Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo is 25-year-old, 5’9” Brazilian who currently plays for Aston Villa and is having a profound effect on Unai Emery’s midfield.

He is a product of the Vasco da Gama academy in Rio de Janeiro in 2013-2014. He was signed from the club after playing 39 times, at the age of 19, by Manchester City for 12million euros in 2017, but he never played a competitive match for Pep Guardiola due to work permit difficulties. He was loaned out to La Liga side Girona twice and played 46 times for them. Luckily he settled on Aston Villa who signed Luiz in July 2019 by giving City their money back. He has always had potential throughout his career but now is really delivering.

He is an Olympic champion, winning gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics Men’s Football Final. He’s played most games as a central or defensive midfielder and has already scored six times and assisted twice. That’s equal to last season’s six goals. He had a massive effect on the game in this week’s Conference League game against AZ Alkmaar, laying on a goal.

If that wasn’t grand enough, he’s in a relationship with the substantially be-buttocked Alisha Lehmann, a woman subjected to a million memes.

He was part of the squad that was runner-up to Argentina in the 2021 in the Copa America and also in 2021 won a gold medal as part of the Brazil football team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

He has nine caps for Brazil and scored twice in Villa’s 4-1 win over West Ham recently.

Why the love?

He is now the Brazilian with most goals in Europe’s top five leagues this season which is no small achievement and he’s become axiomatic for Villa’s push for the top six. He has six goals in 16 appearances and is very much in the beating heart of the team.

He’s got that Brazilian flair which enlivens most games and with Ollie Watkins ahead of him taking advantage of the chances he creates, it’s proving to be a very effective tool this year. The manager clearly sees him as an important vessel through which to process a lot of the play and that seems to have developed his game into an all-round performer, great with close control but also able to find the strikers with longer balls and crosses. He can also slot home a penalty, having got two this season.

He’s sometimes deployed more defensively as a disrupter, but I think his best position is in a more advanced role acting as a goal scorer or provider because he seems to have tapped into his creative side more recently.

Like many Brazilians he doesn’t always take the easy route to goal but looks for the most creative angle. It seems likely that he will force his way into being a regular with his international team after some impressive performances which has seen Villa up to fifth in the league.

There are rumours that Arsenal would like to sign him and it’s not impossible to see him fitting in very well with Mikel Arteta’s set-up as he’s a ball carrying midfielder who is super progressive especially when played further forward. However, he’s likely to cost north of £50million now that he’s played in 168 games for Villa, scoring 18 times and making 16 assists

Three great moments

Some great moments this season…



An absolute screamer…

Direct goal from a corner. Now that’s clever…

Future days?

At 25 he’s grown into his career and now looks set to be an impressive midfielder for club and country after a bit of a stop-start beginning to his career. This often happens to players who are noted as special from an early age, they fail to settle for an extended period at any club. His wasted time at Manchester City didn’t help but at Villa Park he seems to have found a semi-permanent home, at least until Arsenal put down big money for him, however, it’s just possible that he’s better off staying at Villa under a more experienced and wily manager, also with suspiciously dark hair.

These are the crucial era for any player, as they come to the peak of their form from mid to late 20s. His contract runs until the end of June 2026, so it seems likely that he’ll be approached to sign a new contract this season to extend that. Whether he signs or not will tell us how committed to living in the midlands he is. That in turn may depend on how successful or otherwise Arsenal are. He would be a good fit at Highbury but at the same time, you don’t want to be joining a club that has hit a glass ceiling with the current manager. By the time 2026 comes around, he should know which way to jump.

Read more: Douglas Luiz over Youri Tielemans in a nutshell as Aston Villa star misses golden opportunity