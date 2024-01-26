Jurgen Klopp’s best Liverpool XI features every starter in Champions League final win vs Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp's best Liverpool XI is the team that beat Tottenham in the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season and a lot of the talk is about where he will go next and who will replace him at Anfield.

But what is the best XI from the players he has used during his eight-and-a-half years in the Premier League? We’ve got you covered.

GK: Alisson

Appearances under Klopp: 252

Probably the best goalkeeper in the world during his time at Liverpool, Alisson completed Klopp’s puzzle at Anfield and is the biggest goalkeeping upgrade in Premier League history.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Appearances under Klopp: 252

Klopp hopped on the bandwagon last season by making Trent an inverted full-back and it has to be said there isn’t a player in the Premier League more suited to that role.

The German’s flying full-backs were a staple of his time at Anfield and Alexander-Arnold’s individual battle for assists with Andy Robertson brought the best out of the other.

CB: Joel Matip

Appearances under Klopp: 201

It was between Ibrahima Konate and Matip for this spot but the latter’s longevity gave him the edge. Playing a big part in winning the Premier League and Champions League helped a bit as well.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Appearances under Klopp: 245

The greatest defender in Premier League history? Maybe. The greatest defender for Liverpool in the Premier League era? Definitely.

Van Dijk has lost 18 games for the Reds and only once at Anfield in the league. That’s just silly.

LB: Andy Robertson

Appearances under Klopp: 275

Mentioned already, Robertson is Klopp’s best value-for-money buy for Liverpool. At £7million, the Scotland captain was a steal.

CM: Jordan Henderson

Appearances under Klopp: 304

Love him or loathe him, Henderson was a huge player for Liverpool and a great captain for Klopp.

CM: Fabinho

Appearances under Klopp: 219

Klopp’s time at Liverpool has included a few out-the-blue signings and Fabinho was the best of the bunch.

The Brazilian was a big part of AS Monaco’s Champions League semi-final run in 2017 and joined the Reds a year later, quickly establishing himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

CM: Gini Wijnaldum

Appearances under Klopp: 237

While perhaps not the most talented midfield in the world, this trio simply worked under Klopp’s management.

Wijnaldum epitomises everything a Klopp midfielder should be and his inclusion was touch and go for a bit there, Clive. Philippe Coutinho, Thiago and James Milner all get honourable mentions.

RW: Mohamed Salah

Appearances under Klopp: 332

Salah has been an absolute monster under Klopp – who made him the Premier League winger Chelsea hoped they were signing in 2014.

204 goals and 88 assists in 332 appearances is an absolute joke of a return but it is not only his form in front of goal that should be saluted. Salah has always been available to play and is a top-class professional.

ST: Roberto Firmino

Appearances under Klopp: 355

What a superb player Firmino was at his best. He wasn’t the most emphatic of goalscorers but he helped take the two wizards on either side of him to a different level, linking the play as the best playmaking striker should do.

LW: Sadio Mane

Appearances under Klopp: 269

This guy was an emphatic goalscorer for Liverpool. He bagged 120 times under Klopp and completes the most iconic front three in the history of the Premier League.

In case you hadn’t noticed, this XI is the exact same team that started in the Champions League final win against Tottenham in 2019. We didn’t mean it but it makes sense.