Some have been here before, some have been linked for years, and some just feel right. These 10 are out of contract soon and likely on the move, and we’d quite like their next move to be to the Premier League.

Alexandre Lacazette

Former Arsenal striker Lacazette will leave Lyon this summer after a second spell with the French giants. He scored an impressive 15 goals in 30 Ligue 1 matches last season, which makes him more than good enough to cut it in the Premier League, even at 34.

An elite goalscorer can be the best ingredient for staying in the Premier League and while Lacazette was fairly underwhelming for Arsenal, we are confident he can bang them in for Leeds.

Dusan Tadic

Time is up on Tadic’s Fenerbahce career after two very productive years in Istanbul. He is 36 but his game has never been about pace but technical ability and precision, which he has certainly not lost. That wand of a left foot and playmaking ability is still very much intact for the ex-Southampton attacking midfielder, who we’d back to thrive at Leeds, Sunderland or Burnley.

In the Turkish Super Lig this season, Tadic scored 11 and assisted another 14, which is a very strong return in a decent league and something that tells us he’s not ready to take the Saudi Arabian riches. He stinks of MLS more than the Middle East anyway.

Nicolas Tagliafico

Lyon fans want him to stay, illustrating their wish with a banner earlier this season: ‘Tagliafico, a warrior who we want to stay at the club’. His contract situation remains unresolved and finally moving to the Premier League after years of transfer rumours is what we now crave.

Junior Firpo will leave Leeds this summer, making a new left-back crucial. Why not Tagliafico?

Florian Thauvin

The former Newcastle United maverick will become a free agent when his Udinese contract expires this month. Destined for so much more at the start of his career, Thauvin never fully reached his potential but has shown sparks of quality for the Italian side.

Eight goals and three assists in a big-five European league is enough evidence for us to believe he can cut the mustard for a bottom-half Premier League team. He’s an exciting player who’ll get bums off seats – so even if they only rack up 18 points in 2025/26, at least the fans will be entertained.

Marko Arnautovic

It would be a stretch to say the former Stoke City striker has unfinished business in the Premier League, but he’s an interesting character, so we’d like to see him return. He’s the sort of guy you’d love to have on your team and hate to play against.

Arnautovic only started five times in Serie A in 2024/25 and didn’t feature in Inter’s run to the Champions League final after the last-16 triumph over Feyenoord.

MORE F365 FEATURES…

👉 Liverpool’s Sterling sale could be best move of all in summer transfer masterclass

👉 The 20 most expensive forwards ever: Hilarious transfer flops in the top five as Cunha enters

👉 Jamie Vardy for free is the summer signing Man Utd must make…

Joaquin Correa

Continuing the Serie A theme, we reckon Correa is worth a punt for one of the newly-promoted Premier League trio. He might drift through games but has the kind of flair and versatility that makes him a fun gamble. Like Thauvin, he has the potential to excite supporters.

Dries Mertens

Retirement is reportedly an option for Mertens, who will leave Turkish giants Fenerbahce after three successful seasons. But with his intelligence, movement and playmaking, we’d happily see him make a long overdue move to England.

He may be 38, but 21 assists in all competitions last season says he’s still got it. Those numbers aren’t to be sniffed at, even in Turkey.

Luka Jovic

Milan picked up Jovic for a measly €500,000 from Fiorentina in 2023 and in that time, the Serbian has scored 13 goals in 47 matches; not remarkable, but certainly value for money.

Jovic is only 27 and strikes us as the kind of player who’d be weirdly, inexplicably brilliant in England.

Edin Dzeko

Dzeko might have more appealing offers on the table — MLS, Saudi Arabia, and quite incredibly, Real Madrid. According to Defensa Central, ‘he fits the profile Xabi Alonso wants’. If he’s good enough for Xabi…

Like Tadic, he’ll leave Fenerbahce after a difficult year under Jose Mourinho. Fourteen goals in 35 league games in 2024/25 is decent enough for us. We’ll just conveniently ignore the fact he’s 39.

Stefan de Vrij

In April, De Vrij’s agent said: ‘For sure he will stay at Inter for one more season at least, then we will see. He’s always gonna find space as part of the squad with 60 games per season.’ It’s now June and De Vrij’s contract has not been extended. Hmm. We need more defenders so that works for us.

READ NEXT: Bruno Fernandes ‘finally’ ‘breaks silence’ as Marcus Rashford ‘surprise’ deals Man Utd huge blow