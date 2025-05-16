One of Bayer Leverkusen’s key stars could follow Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid, while Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd also profit as we reassign six of the Bundesliga side’s best assets elsewhere…

Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool

Liverpool have a traitor-shaped hole to fill at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold jumping ship for Real Madrid, with recent reports insinuating that Anfield chiefs are not fully sold on Conor Bradley as an internal solution following a couple of suspect performances in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old already has the backing of Liverpool‘s boo boys and has immense potential as a more rounded full-back than Alexander-Arnold with his strength in defensive duels, but it’s a huge ask to step up to being Arne Slot’s preferred right-back after only making 28 Premier League appearances.

FSG appear to be conceding this as they want quality competition for Bradley with ‘advanced talks’ ongoing over signing Frimpong, who comes with similar defensive flaws to Alexander-Arnold but a huge attacking upside.

Frimpong is a perfect wing-back for the modern game in a 3-4-3 formation, as proven by his 17 goal involvements this season, but he is less of a natural fit for Slot’s four-man defence. Still, it is a good move to add a different profile of player, who could even provide an option further forward as a left-field back-up for Mohamed Salah if required.

Alejandro Grimaldo to Real Madrid

Alonso has done a remarkable job of bringing Bayer Leverkusen groundbreaking success, but the Real Madrid job is a whole different ball game and he faces a big task of building cohesion in a team with shoehorned Galacticos and no real plan to maximise their qualities.

The Spanish giants’ main focus is on overhauling their defence, with a new left-back and centre-back expected following Alexander-Arnold’s pre-Club World Cup move.

While Real Madrid could look to the Premier League for a centre-back to deal a blow to Arsenal, a reunion between Alonso and Grimaldo makes a lot of sense.

Grimaldo is under Frimpong’s shadow at Bayer Leverkusen, but he has 13 assists this season and is a ready-made solution if Alonso opts to continue playing with wing-backs and the striking partnership of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior through the middle.

Piero Hincapie to Liverpool

After Slot’s side lands Frimpong, they would be wise to return to the negotiating table with Leverkusen to pursue long-term target Hincapie.

As well as Liverpool’s obvious need to sign an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, a new centre-back remains a priority even after Virgil van Dijk committed his future to the club.

Van Dijk has returned to his best this season as he’s put his serious knee injury behind him, but Liverpool must still sign a long-term successor for the left centre-back role and Hincapie still stands out as an obvious candidate after a move did not go through last summer.

Hincapie could be eased into the fold while competing with Ibrahima Konate and affording Van Dijk a rest when necessary, while his ability to fill in at left-back would come in handy as cover for Milos Kerkez (or an alternative target) with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas under scrutiny.

Patrik Schick to Arsenal

What year is it now?

Schick – who is currently linked with Man Utd – was a target for Arsenal in 2022 and he may feature on their C-list of summer options behind Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko amid his unexpected return to being a prolific scorer for Bayer Leverkusen.

The Czech Republic international has enjoyed his best-ever personal season with 25 goals in all competitions and the 29-year-old would be a cheaper option alongside a more lavish signing, with two strikers rather than one needed to bolster Arsenal’s forward line.

Mikel Merino has done an admirable job as an unnatural fill-in while Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have been injured. Still, unlike Schick and other named targets, none of these are the legitimate No.9 needed to lead Arsenal as a focal point to bring others into play and be in the right place to capitalise on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard’s creativity.

Jonathan Tah to Manchester United

Man Utd desperately need a striker and upgrades in the No.10 position with Amorim’s current crop either not suited to his system or simply not good enough, but there is room for another centre-back reinforcement as Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and potentially others are likely to depart.

With United reportedly strapped for cash and needing to sell to buy this summer, Tah represents a tempting option as he’s set to become a free agent upon the expiry of his contract.

29-year-old Tah is out of the age category of recent Man Utd signings, but he has a solid injury record, fits into a three-at-the-back system and would bring some much-needed leadership to a squad lacking character.

Man Utd have reportedly become ‘increasingly confident’ of landing Tah despite competition from other European giants and it would be a coup if they pull it off, albeit an unlikely one.

Florian Wirtz to Manchester City

Saving the best signing until last, Wirtz could be heading to Man City amid their ‘hijack’ attempt on Bayern Munich with a transfer ‘agreement’ already reached, though Liverpool’s hijack on a hijack could scupper those plans…

Man City remain undeterred by the lingering FFP talk, with this summer’s transfer investment inevitably going to move them up a few places in our net spend table as Pep Guardiola and Co. look to stem their decline.

Fresh bodies are needed with the bulk of Man City’s squad looking spent or just past it in Rodri’s absence and their leading priority is to find a suitable replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

Morgan Gibbs-White has been mentioned as a much cheaper and inferior alternative, but Wirtz is in a different class. Even by Man City’s standards, they would make a significant statement if they land one of Europe’s most talented attacking starlets.