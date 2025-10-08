Liverpool might face a fight for the Premier League top four rather than the title as there are two factors behind their worrying slump under Arne Slot…

The Premier League holders have found themselves in a mini-crisis before the international break, having lost three away games in a row to slip from the top of the table to second behind new leaders Arsenal.

Thankfully, there’s been no sign of their critics getting carried away about Liverpool‘s uncharacteristic slump *wink* as head coach Arne Slot is under heavy scrutiny for the first time following a blissful debut season.

There is certainly more than enough ability in Liverpool’s squad, especially following their £400+ summer spend on signings, to recover and sustain a serious challenge for the Premier League title.

However, Slot has plenty of issues to sort out if he’s to ensure this season is not purely remembered for being a transitional one following a summer of upheaval.

Hugo Ekitike is arguably the only one of Liverpool’s six marquee summer signings to hit the ground running under Slot, who appears to have made too many changes in a single window as his new-look squad struggles to cope.

Alexander Isak is still getting up to speed following a summer of inactivity, Florian Wirtz is still adjusting to the style of Liverpool and the Premier League, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong look miles off the pace, while Giovanni Leoni suffered an ACL injury in his Liverpool debut.

It’s all pretty bleak for the Reds, whose situation is made worse by last season’s standouts, particularly Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Alexis Mac Allister, suffering a severe decline in form.

Especially in attack, Slot is spoiled for choice with a wide range of top-quality options, but the evident lack of balance and cohesion at Liverpool has made them ineffective all over the pitch, and they have been picked off by stronger opposition in recent games.

And having looked at the wide array of F365 tables, it is clear to see why the Reds are struggling.

Firstly, Liverpool are currently sixth in our ‘first-half table’ as they are behind supposed title rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, while high-flyers AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are also ahead.

Liverpool have a disappointing record of three wins, two draws and two losses based on the opening 45 minutes of games this season, with four goals scored and two conceded.

So it’s fortunate for Slot and Co. that Liverpool generally improve after the interval to ensure that they are clinging onto the Premier League top four, but this second table also makes for worrying reading from their perspective…