After Mohamed Salah’s latest contract outburst made Liverpool fans squirm, we have ranked his next move options on the likelihood of them happening…

Salah’s calculated decision to say yes to an interview after almost single-handedly saving Liverpool in their 3-2 win against Southampton has caused a huge stir; that was by design.

The 32-year-old produced a similarly “selfish” act after starring in Liverpool’s one-sided thumping of Manchester United in September, so his comments at the weekend should not have come as a surprise.

Salah and his outspoken agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, are using every trick in the book to get what they want out of Liverpool – presumably a three-year contract and a bump in salary. Though FSG’s apparent unwillingness to budge in negotiations seems to have created an impasse.

If a compromise cannot be reached, clubs in Europe and further afield would inevitably be more than happy to sign Salah on a free transfer. He’d also be paid handsomely if he accepted a move elsewhere.

So, of Salah’s five options (including staying at Liverpool) for his next move, which is most likely? Starting with the least feasible possibility, here’s our ranking…

5) Real Madrid

Liverpool have reportedly cast admiring glances at Real Madrid as they search for a potential Salah replacement but will eventually focus elsewhere on more realistic targets; the chances of the La Liga giants signing the experienced forward are equally unlikely.

Real Madrid have been sporadically linked with Salah during his time at Liverpool. They have also been known to exploit the free transfer market with Kylian Mbappe and could do so again in the summer with Manchester United target Alphonso Davies.

Salah is primed to be one of next summer’s most sought-after free agents, but his chances of joining Real Madrid have likely been and gone as their transfer priorities will lie elsewhere.

The arrival of Mbappe has created an imbalance in Carlo Ancelotti’s team. With Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo already contending for a prominent role alongside the egotistical French superstar, Real Madrid would be wise to avoid signing Salah. This does not mean they won’t steal anyone from Liverpool next year, though.

READ: Liverpool fans clash on Mo Salah contract; one year or THREE on table?



4) Paris Saint-Germain

While Liverpool will wisely use their heads over their hearts while in deep discussions with Salah’s entourage, this would not be the case with PSG after they proved during the prolonged Mbappe saga that they can have their pants pulled down by an elite talent demanding the world.

Under Luis Enrique, PSG are in a rebuilding phase post-Mbappe and that has impacted their competitiveness in Europe. They remain top of Ligue Un (which is a given) but have stooped to a new low in the Champions League and are at risk of elimination at the group stage after three losses in five matches.

The money PSG could offer Salah would eclipse what could be tabled by Liverpool, but the lure of joining the Ligue Un giants is arguably at an all-time low amid their endless failings in the Champions League and this move would be a backward step for the winger.

3) FC Barcelona

Hansi Flick’s side are the European side currently most linked with Salah, though the constant stream of nonsense from Spanish media must still be taken with a rather large handful of salt. In his latest move, he’s ‘picked up the phone and called Barcelona’, apparently.

The prospect of joining Barcelona is certainly more tempting under Flick than in past seasons as a fresh crop of La Masia’s finest youngsters are blossoming in unison to return the La Liga giants to their former glory.

Barcelona have suddenly emerged as a serious contender in La Liga and the Champions League, though their lingering financial difficulties are a genuine stumbling block potentially hampering the Salah deal.

This is not the end of the world for Barcelona because Lamine Yamal means they would continue to manage perfectly fine without Salah.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 When every Premier League club will face their Salah panic over highest earner

👉 Liverpool sloppy and disjointed but Saints were hilariously generous

👉 Ex-Liverpool chief ‘knows’ Salah, Trent, Van Dijk situation as FSG ‘work feverishly to get deals done’

2) Saudi Pro League

Considering how good Salah has been for Liverpool this season, it would be a grave shame if he leaves for the Saudi Pro League while he still seems to have much more left in the tank and showing no sign of decline,

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are reportedly challenging rivals Al-Ittihad and have even been mooted as Salah’s ‘most likely’ next destination.

The money is an obvious upside of this proposed transfer, as is the lure of taking over from Cristiano Ronaldo as the face of the growing league.

But Salah is far from finished at the top level, so one potential outcome could see him extend his Liverpool deal to kick the Saudi transfer further down the road and move at a later date. This is probably the dream scenario for Salah.

1) Liverpool

It has been widely reported that Salah’s preference is to remain at Liverpool and his recent comments in front of the cameras have only served to reinforce this view.

For those who have not seen the video of Salah’s latest outburst, I implore you to watch Virgil van Dijk’s reaction; the smirking Liverpool captain knows exactly what the forward is doing and can’t hide his amusement at the audacity.

It remains to be seen whether Van Dijk and/or Trent Alexander-Arnold will sign a new deal. Yet in Salah’s case, it is clearly the best option for him to extend his contract and Liverpool will surely agree as he’s leading his side to a remarkable season in Arne Slot’s debut year.

Salah and Liverpool are involved in a high-stakes game of chess, but it should relieve supporters that they ultimately want the same thing and an agreement on a compromise should be reached before the season ends once egos are put to one side for the greater good.