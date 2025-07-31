Mohamed Salah, Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott and Ibrahima Konate are in our Liverpool keep or sell feature

Who should Premier League champions Liverpool sell before the summer transfer window closes? Eight players, we reckon.

It’s been a big summer for the Reds and it’s time to trim the squad, with Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott among those headed for the exit door. Alexander Isak isn’t going to pay for himself after all. We play Liverpool: Keep or Sell.

Alisson – Keep

There is a new top-class goalkeeper for Alisson to compete with following the departure of Caoimhin Kelleher. Still, only a proper Saudi offer should tempt Liverpool to sell.

Giorgi Mamardashvili – Keep

It’s anyone’s guess who is Liverpool’s No.1 next season. On one hand, Alisson is a club legend and has been an excellent goalkeeper after seven years at Anfield. On the other hand, Mamardashvili is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world and Liverpool won’t want to mess up his development. Our guess is that the former will assume Premier League duties and the latter everything else, from the Champions League to the Carabao Cup.

The Georgian international is the only newcomer included here. The transfer was first confirmed last summer, but he spent 2024/25 at Valencia.

Joe Gomez – Keep

The Reds’ most versatile defender still has plenty of value, even if consistent playing time has been difficult to come by under Arne Slot. These Swiss army knife-type players usually get the ‘keep’ treatment from us, given their capability to cover multiple positions.

If we were in Gomez’s shoes, we’d be pushing for an exit, because he’s not playing anywhere near enough. Head coach Slot, meanwhile, will be happy the 28-year-old isn’t kicking up a fuss. Especially after Jarell Quansah’s transfer to Bayer Leverkusen.

Ibrahima Konate – Keep and extend

With Konate, Liverpool need clarity. He’s a Real Madrid target and those guys are wily old foxes, looking to unsettle players a year or two before their contract expiry before eventually getting them for nothing. The Reds know all about that, losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Los Blancos this summer, though they did at least receive a minor fee for their academy graduate so he could represent the Spanish giants at this summer’s Club World Cup.

In an ideal world, Liverpool extend Konate’s contract this summer. Getting the French centre-back to commit his future to the club is huge, and if he makes it clear there’s a Trent repeat on the cards, the champions should get a fee this summer and replace him with Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

Virgil van Dijk – Keep

Liverpool recently extended their captain’s contract and are happy to build their defence around him for another season. He’s still very, very good. Annoyingly good.

Kostas Tsimikas – Sell

Following the arrival of Milos Kerkez, one of Tsimikas or Andy Robertson has to leave. The Scotland captain’s fate should be in his own hands after such impeccable service.

Greek left-back Tsimikas is good enough to be first choice somewhere else. At the age of 29, he really ought to be.

Andy Robertson – Keep

See above.

Conor Bradley – Keep

Bradley will be disappointed by the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong, but it was always going to happen after Alexander-Arnold’s departure.

He’s impressed whenever he’s featured and has played plenty of minutes despite being behind a world-class talent in Slot and Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order. Frimpong is a fine player but Bradley will fancy his chances. Loaning him out makes zero sense, and selling him only makes sense if the champions receive an irresistible offer.

Calvin Ramsay – Sell

This Scottish full-back hasn’t made a fraction of the impact of Robertson at Anfield. A transfer from Aberdeen to Liverpool was an incredible step for Ramsay, but he’s struggled with injuries and couldn’t get a game for Kilmarnock last season. His time at Liverpool is likely over, but he still has the potential for a strong career elsewhere. The 21-year-old must get his next move right.

Rhys Williams – Sell

We genuinely can’t believe Williams is still a Liverpool player. The 24-year-old’s loan moves have gradually got worse after impressing under Klopp in an injury-ravaged 2020/21 campaign for the club. He first went to Swansea, then Blackpool, Aberdeen, Port Vale and most recently Morecambe, who finished bottom of the Football League last season. Their demise deserves its own feature.

So, yes, Williams should be sold for whatever fee Liverpool can get. Knowing them, he’ll go for £15m.

Wataru Endo – Keep

Quite debatable, this. Endo is nothing more than a squad player and he seems fine with it. Those guys are hard to come by and Slot will be very appreciative of the Japanese international’s consistent availability and lack of moaning. And it’s not like he’s a bad player. As far as back-up defensive midfielders go, Endo is pretty handy.

Dominik Szoboszlai – Keep

Florian Wirtz’s arrival is bad news for handsome Dominik, who, after a slow start to life in England, was fantastic in the second half of the club’s Premier League title-winning campaign. Again, selling only makes sense if there’s an offer too good to refuse. We can’t see it happening.

Alexis Mac Allister – Keep

A bloody fantastic player, this fella. There’s no chance Liverpool will part ways with him this summer.

Harvey Elliott – Sell

Elliott seems ready for a new challenge and had the perfect Under-21 European Championship campaign, winning Player of the Tournament and leading England to the title. Those exploits will do the 22-year-old no harm and have opened the door for a transfer to a plethora of top clubs.

From Manchester United to Borussia Dortmund via Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, there are so many clubs we reckon would be a good fit for Elliott. We can’t decide where he should go, but we have our mind set on a summer exit being the best option for him. Go and spread your wings, young one.

Curtis Jones – Keep

Like Natalie Imbruglia, we’re torn. As a homegrown lad, Jones will always want to make it at Liverpool, and he certainly has the ability and potential, just not as a club legend or someone capable of dislodging Wirtz from the starting XI, unless the German turns out to be bobbins.

While he may not start every game, he’s a dependable squad player whose homegrown status makes him valuable to keep. Yet, we’d not blame Liverpool one jot if they were to accept an offer from, let’s say, a Fulham or Aston Villa.

However, there’s so much football to be played and players like Jones are needed to cope. Keep.

Ryan Gravenberch – Keep

Gravenberch was outstanding in the No.6 role for Liverpool last term. Obviously keep.

Tyler Morton – Sell

Lyon are reportedly interested in Morton (not Johnny Nic’s favourite team), and that is an opportunity the young midfielder can’t miss. We don’t think Liverpool will stand in his way.

Stefan Bajcetic – Sell

Bajcetic was supposed to be the next big thing. Now he’s just another Pedro Chirivella.

Mohamed Salah – Keep

As an Arsenal fan, I think Salah should be sold. As an unbiased journalist, I want to beat up the Arsenal fan who thinks Salah should be sold.

Federico Chiesa – Sell

Despite Luis Diaz’s move to Bayern Munich, a summer exit for Chiesa is inevitable. He wants to return to Italy and it’s expected to happen.

Cody Gakpo – Keep

Diaz scored 13 goals in the Premier League last season, but consistency-wise, Gakpo was better. The Colombian winger is quite a streaky player, going on a goalscoring run at the start of last season and then enjoying a terrific spell for two months from mid-February.

Gakpo had 10 goals which were spread throughout the Premier League season and he will be able to help with the loss of Diaz’s output, alongside new signings Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike.

Darwin Nunez – Sell

After Diaz’s departure, selling Nunez becomes the Reds’ biggest outgoing priority. Slot is ready to welcome Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, which will see the Uruguayan fall even further down the pecking order. It’s clear and obvious that he’s no longer needed, but if they want to complete a sale, Liverpool will need to lower their reported £60m asking price.

Ben Doak – Loan

Again, if Liverpool receive a big bid for Doak, they’d be silly not to consider it. But he’s a player with enormous potential and any transfer has to include a buy-back clause and/or significant future sale percentage.

