Liverpool 10-1 Man Utd: Combined XI dominated by Reds with Nunez picked over Hojlund

Everyone thinks Liverpool will batter Manchester United and if our combined XI of the two sides are anything to go by, they will do just that…

GK: Alisson (Liverpool)

Alisson over Andre Onana is a no-brainer. To be fair, it’s Alisson over almost anyone else.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Alexander-Arnold has rediscovered his mojo as an inverted full-back, a role that was made for him.

The 25-year-old is one of the finest footballers in the Premier League. His technical ability outweighs his inability to defend and selecting him over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot was a decision as easy as Alisson over Onana.

CB: Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)

Injuries aside, Konate is an incredible player. He is quick, strong, good with the ball, and emphatic in the air; a perfect modern-day central defender.

Of course, the Frenchman’s injury record is a massive concern but when fully fit, he forms one of the best centre-back partnerships in world football next to…

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Van Dijk is arguably back to his best this season, leading Liverpool from the back and defying logic as a 32-year-old centre-back who tore their ACL a couple of years ago.

Harry Maguire is unlucky to miss out given the season he is having, but on his day, Konate is comfortably better than him, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

LB: Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Our only Manchester United inclusion might not even be fit to play. That 50 per cent change is enough for him to get the nod ahead of Kostas Tsimikas, who is the Reds’ first-choice left-back with Andy Robertson still injured.

Five reasons Manchester United can go to Anfield and beat Liverpool

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

A dream midfielder for Jurgen Klopp, Szoboszlai might not have the goals and assists to his name this season but he has been instrumental with the Reds top of the Premier League.

The Hungarian playmaker has 32 key passes (sixth in the Premier League), 97 progressive passes (joint-eighth) and 108 ball recoveries (first) in the top flight in 2023/24.

Premier League stats: Trippier most touches and key passes; Palhinha, Fernandes lead key metrics

CM: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Mac Allister is another player Klopp will have been delighted to get his German paws on in the summer.

The former Brighton midfielder has assumed the role of the No. 6 in Klopp’s system, which is far from his best position. That aside, he is comfortably better than Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

Bruno Fernandes would have been in this combined XI if he was not suspended, the silly sod. Perhaps his absence could be a blessing in disguise. At least he won’t be used as a scapegoat if United are heavily beaten.

No Fernandes gives Gravenberch – who was linked with the Red Devils over the summer – the nod alongside his fellow Liverpool midfielders.

The Dutchman is growing into his role under Jurgen Klopp and looks like he is more than capable of being a key player if the Reds want to challenge for the Premier League title.

RW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Antony or Salah? Hmm. Tough one, that.

ST: Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Captain Chaos is ahead of Rasmus Hojlund, who has found the task of being Erik ten Hag’s No. 9 very tricky. He is still young and has been thrown in the deep end for the biggest club in the country. He was always going to struggle.

Darwin is still very raw but he has been pretty decent this season. He still misses too many big chances but he is at least leading the line with some purpose this season and is helping Salah maintain his reputation as the best goalscoring winger in the Premier League.

LW: Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

This time last year, we would have seen Marcus Rashford waltz into any Manchester United combined XI, but he has been extremely disappointing this season and might not even make the starting XI at Anfield.

Diaz easily gets in this team. He could be a little more consistent but he is a top player, nonetheless, and can impact games without scoring, unlike Rashford.

Read next:Five reasons Manchester United can go to Anfield and beat Liverpool