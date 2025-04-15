This summer’s Premier League transfer window is shaping up to be very, very busy, with multiple inter-league moves on the cards.

Bournemouth are expected to lose at least three key players, Liverpool’s second-choice goalkeeper has to leave and Matheus Cunha’s release clause is waiting to be triggered.

Here is a Premier League transfer target XI to get you excited for what’s to come…

GK: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool)

With Giorgi Mamardashvili officially joining at the end of the season and Alisson still under contract for another year, Kelleher would be crazy to stay at Liverpool.

Some believe he should have left the Reds to be a No. 1 elsewhere a long time ago but Kelleher has played a decent number of minutes under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

West Ham have been linked this week and that feels like a good move for him. The issue is that West Ham always seems to feel like a ‘good move’ for players but it very rarely works out that way…

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

We are not entirely convinced there will be significant interest in Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, but options in this position remain limited. After the Saints’ relegation in 2022/23, a Premier League transfer felt inevitable. Instead, the former Spurs defender stayed put and played a key role in helping the club earn promotion at the first attempt.

A season in the Championship didn’t dent Walker-Peters’ reputation or market value, but the 2024/25 campaign has been a tough one for him and Southampton as a club.

CB: Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth)

The Athletic rarely get transfer stuff wrong. If they say Huijsen is expected to join another Premier League this summer, then Huijsen will join another Premier League club this summer.

The 20-year-old cost Bournemouth around £15million last summer and when he departs, it will likely be for the £50million release clause in his contract. Newcastle United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all very keen and it’s not difficult to see why; Huijsen has been fantastic in his maiden Premier League campaign.

CB: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

It was hard to choose between Nottingham Forest’s Murillo, Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi and Everton youngster Branthwaite, and we have gone with the latter simply because there are players from the other two clubs in this XI.

Manchester United appear to be the only club extremely keen on signing Branthwaite this summer. It’s surprising that Man City are not looking to sign another John Stones but there is still time for them to register interest and comfortably beat their ‘rivals’ to his signature.

Liverpool are also reportedly keen but Everton fans do not want to think about that.

LB: Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)

Liverpool urgently need to replace Andy Robertson. And who better than Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez? Honestly, we don’t have an answer to that.

The Cherries have gone off the boil in recent weeks after an incredible run of form but that will not impact interest in Kerkez. Liverpool are perfect for him and he is perfect for Liverpool.

DM: Carlos Baleba (Brighton)

Since joining Brighton from Lille in 2023, Baleba has made a significant impact and is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s top young midfielders. The 21-year-old is an asset defensively and a menace offensively, making him a desirable signing for all of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’.

A summer transfer could be on the cards with all of the ‘Big Six’ clubs linked at one point or another, while there is also reported interest from Aston Villa.

DM: Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Not only has England international Wharton attracted attention from clubs in the Premier League, but Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also believed to be keen admirers.

Wharton looks ready to make the step up to a bigger club and it could happen this summer.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Newcastle fans are clamouring for Mbeumo to come to the Toon. The general consensus is that the Magpies need a right-winger but Jacob Murphy is doing his utmost to prove to Eddie Howe that he is the man for the job. Murphy might be one of the biggest success stories under Howe but the point still stands and Mbeumo would be an ideal addition.

There is plenty of competition for the Cameroonian’s signature, with Arsenal seeking more attacking depth and Manchester United seeking any form of attacking quality.

AM: Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Replacing Kevin De Bruyne will be damned near impossible for Manchester City, but it’s a task they must undertake this summer. Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz seems like the player for the job but the champions might look at their Premier League counterparts, with Forest’s Gibbs-White emerging as a serious candidate.

There is only one year separating Gibbs-White and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze but the former was strongly linked by a reliable outlet last week. Other clubs have been linked with the Forest star over the last year but if City are in the race, they will probably sign him.

LW: Matheus Cunha (Wolves)

Cunha signed a new contract with Wolves earlier this season, but it doesn’t mean he’s staying. In fact, the new deal includes a £60million release clause, which signals that a move is on the cards.

Cunha is clearly a level above Wolves (he makes the Premier League XI of the season so far) and is destined for a move this summer.

Antoine Semenyo certainly deserves an honourable mention. Like Huijsen and Kerkez, he is expected to leave Bournemouth.

ST: Liam Delap (Ipswich Town)

At least half of the Premier League want Delap and for £30million, it is hard to blame them. In a struggling Ipswich side, the 22-year-old has an impressive 12 goals in 31 Premier League appearances, raising the question: how many could he score in a decent team?

Well, that question might be answered next season with Arsenal interested. We might continue to ask that question if he moves to Chelsea or Manchester United.

