Morgan Rogers and Alexander Isak would be perfect for Liverpool after Jamie Carragher claimed they "need six signings".

Arsenal and Manchester City’s respective declines have enabled Liverpool to stroll to the title, but Arne Slot still deserves immense credit for avoiding Manchster United-esque woes by getting the maximum out of the brilliance he inherited.

The Reds have surpassed everyone’s expectations and it is only a matter of time before they are crowned Premier League champions for a record-equalling 20th time, but their failures in the Champions League and Carabao Cup in a matter of days raised red flags ahead of a hugely important summer transfer window.

Slot has done an admirable job of brushing aside the contract noise regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to keep Liverpool on track in the league, but one has already ‘agreed’ to leave and other key stars could follow him out the exit door.

The Dutch head coach is yet to put his stamp on Liverpool’s squad as imminent summer arrival Giorgi Mamardashvili will only be his second signing after Federico Chiesa; Jurgen Klopp and FSG laid the groundwork for a seamless transition, but they cannot stand still and are expected to be busier in the next window.

In his latest column for The Telegraph, Carragher claimed ‘reinforcements are required independent of whether the big three out-of-contract stars stay’ and identified six positions to ‘enhance’.

‘Liverpool need a left-back to compete with Andy Robertson, extending the Scottish captain’s Anfield career by reducing the necessity for him to play every game. They need a centre-back to ensure there is no crisis if Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté are unavailable. Also a deep central midfielder so that Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are not as overburdened next season as they have been in this one. Add to that an attacking midfielder who will score and create more than Dominik Szoboszlai. And finally a left winger and centre-forward who can win games as often as Mohamed Salah.’

So, seeing as Carragher has only done half a job, we have decided to do the rest and pick out six dream Liverpool signings to fill these positions in a huge £341m summer refurb…

Left-back: Milos Kerkez (£40m – AFC Bournemouth)

Liverpool signing a new left-back is a must this summer as Andy Robertson’s best days are behind him, while Kostas Tsimikas is not good enough to be more than a backup option.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with many potential options, but Kerkez’s extraordinary breakout season makes Bournemouth’s standout the leading target at around £40m.

Richard Hughes is among several sporting directors plotting a re-signing this summer, with his past links with Bournemouth giving Liverpool an advantage over Premier League and European rivals for Kerkez.

Centre-back: Dean Huijsen (£50m – AFC Bournemouth)

There is also the small matter of Liverpool needing to find a long-term replacement for Van Dijk to partner Konate, whose susceptibility to injuries is a lingering concern.

The Reds have Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez as cover, but one or both could leave this summer as Newcastle are reportedly plotting fresh talks with Liverpool.

Huijsen is another defender who’s expected to leave Bournemouth, with the £50m release clause for one of the best young centre-backs in Europe looking like a bargain. Liverpool are said to be keen on a double raid on the Cherries, but face intense competition for the Dutchman.

Defensive midfielder: Joao Gomes (£40m – Wolves)

Had Liverpool made a second signing last summer, a new No.6 would have joined Chiesa in moving to Merseyside. Martin Zubimendi was their top target before FSG suffered rare transfer embarrassment via the Real Sociedad academy product snubbing interest en route to his anticipated switch to Arsenal.

This appeared to leave Liverpool worryingly short in this department, but one of Slot’s earliest decisions has been his best, with Ryan Gravenberch a revelation since dropping deeper to go from a £34m flop to one of the Premier League’s best midfielders.

Gravenberch has been a joy to watch as Slot has got one over Klopp with his meteoric rise, but the head coach has had to rely on the Dutchman too much with Liverpool’s lack of options.

The Reds are said to be ‘weighing up’ a £40m ‘offer’ for Wolves star Gomes, who would be a valuable addition to the squad as the natural No.6 would give Gravenberch a rest when necessary and also allow Slot to make the most of the Liverpool star’s versatility to vary his positions, like Alexis Mac Allister.

Attacking midfielder: Morgan Rogers (£42m – Aston Villa)

Liverpool’s previous summer rebuild came in 2023 as they overhauled their midfield following the exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson and were near-faultless with their recruitment.

Mac Allister and Gravenberch have been sensational signings, while Wataru Endo has been a worthwhile addition as a low-cost utility man. You are left wanting more from Dominik Szoboszlai, though.

The 24-year-old has been far from a bad signing, but he does need to offer more in the final third with increased goals and assists.

Rogers would be an upgrade on Szoboszlai, and he’s certainly worth more than Transfermarkt’s £42m valuation. The GOAT in the transfer reporting scene, David Ornstein, has reported that the Villa star is “generating some big admirers”. He would be a great (albeit pricey) buy for Liverpool, as he can shine in any role across the forward line in the Premier League and Champions League.

Left-winger: Nico Williams (£49m – Athletic Bilbao)

Liverpool would certainly not be the runaway Premier League leaders without Salah, who is carrying the goal and assist load with his other teammates underdelivering.

On the left flank, Luis Diaz is capable of being electric when he’s at full tilt, but he’s often erratic in key moments and falls short of the figures he should be reaching. Cody Gakpo, meanwhile, has not kicked on after his exploits at Euro 2024 and has only made 16 Premier League starts this season.

Diaz and Gakpo are very good but they fall short of the elite bracket, which Williams could occupy if he remains on his current trajectory. The 22-year-old – who has a £49m release clause in his contract – sparked at last summer’s European Championships and continued in that vein this season, with Liverpool potentially battling Arsenal and Barcelona for his signature.

Striker: Alexander Isak (£120m – Newcastle United)

Newcastle are rightly trying to dissuade rivals from pushing for Isak by placing a reported £120m valuation on his head. This makes it incredibly difficult for Liverpool or Arsenal to sign him, but they should make the deal happen if there’s a way.

Isak’s injury issues are still a point of contention, but he has been breathtaking for Newcastle this season and they are fortunate to possess one of the world’s most complete strikers.

Liverpool took a risk on Nunez by ignoring a ‘data warning’ to sign him, and this has not paid off as the £64m forward is arguably as raw and wasteful as when he joined from Benfica.

Klopp is clearly a bigger fan of Nunez than Slot, who has only handed eight Premier League starts to the Uruguay international. Isak would be an expensive upgrade, but Liverpool would make a massive statement with this level of potential signing – like the other aforementioned deals – required for the club to go again next season and beyond.